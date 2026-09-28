PHYSICAL LANDSCAPE to Premiere at Project Arts Centre Dublin

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Choreographer John Scott and Irish Modern Dance Theatre (imdt) will create a 'Physical Landscape,' with six international dancers. This dance event will feature urgent physicality, sensuality, weighted duets, and frantic ensemble pieces. Responding to ecology and nature. The show explores the themes of 'the other' and 'the witness' in a way that is both moving and life-affirming. The show makes its world premiere this October, at Project Arts Centre, Dublin.

The main premise of piece is a big on-stage play with letters of the alphabet - these letters relate to environmental issues and are driven by dance triggers that are integral to the piece. Physical Landscape is funny work and offers a unique audience integration where they experience the immediacy of athletic dance with a close proximity to the duets in the show -- Physical Landscape will connect with 'the other' and will bridge many different cultures with irish modern dance theatre's remarkable cast international dancers.

The show's performers include Magdalena Hylak, a Polish dance artists based in the West of Ireland - and was Galway Dance Artist in Residence (2023-2024) and she is Dance Limerick's Compass Associate Artist 2026. Her recent work has been developing her own body of work, where she questions the notion of performance; French virtuoso, Boris Charrion, is a movement and performance artist working between France, Hungary and Ireland and has danced extensively with John Scott's imdt. He is also currently a member of SUB.LAB.PRO, The Ensemble Program in Budapest; Alessandra Azeviche is a Dublin-based, Bahia-born dance artist who has been breaking boundaries in Ireland since 2018. As a leading Afro-Brazilian artist, she connects ancestral movements with a contemporary approach, focusing on themes of counter-colonization and intersectionality. She is the founder of Quilombo Terra (est. 2023), a multicultural, counter-colonial Afro-Brazilian community. Her acclaimed solo debut, 'Terra' (Dublin Fringe Festival 2024), was nominated for two Fringe awards; Adam O'Reilly is a young Dublin based dance artist and rising star in his field - and his work spreads across live performance, choreography, screen-dance and facilitation. Adam has most notably performed in the production of 'This Solution' Directed by Shaun Dunne & Claire O'Reilly and Choreographed by Jessie Thompson (Dublin Theatre Festival 2023), The Step Up 2024/ Dance Limerick production of 'Of The People' Choreographed by Catherine Young, The Irish Modern Dance Theatre production of 'Begin Anywhere' choreographed by John Scott, And the 2025 national tour of 'MOSH' directed by Rachel Ní Bhraonáin and directed by Robyn Byrne; A rising star in France, dancer François Malbranque trained at the Conservatoire de Paris with Merce Cunningham dancer Cheryl Therrien following an early interest in Polish folk dance. He performed in the world premiere of John Scott's Begin Anywhere at Irish Arts Centre, New York in 2025 and is thrilled to be back with the company in Ireland; and lastly Nigerian-Irish dance artist, Favour Odusola - a multidisciplinary artist, dance theatre performer, educator, and creative entrepreneur based in Dublin. With over 15 years of experience across Africa, Europe, and the UAE, Favour has built a diverse and impactful career that blends Afro dance, contemporary movement, theatre, and commercial performance.

Lighting design is by super-star, award-winning French artist, Eric Würtz - and a long-time collaborator with John Scott and irish modern dance theatre. Würtz's talent lit up Marseille in 2024 to create lighting for the sensational 'La Horde' collective / Ballet national de Marseille. His work is second-to-none and will elevate this production to a world class dance show through John Scott's inimitable vision.

John Scott's irish modern dance theatre also celebrates 35 years in the dance business in Ireland. Scott is also member of Aosdana - the Irish academy that honours and supports creative artists who make an invaluable contribution to the arts. Scott's 2025 U.S. premiere show Begin Anywhere was nominated for a Bessie Award 2025 in NYC. The Bessies are the New York Dance and Performance Awards honoring outstanding creative work, choreography, performance, music composition, and visual design in independent dance in New York City.

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