LEGALLY BLONDE Will Open at The Everyman With MTU Musical Theatre Students
The production reunites West End director Killian Donnelly and features a live band of MTU staff and students.
Munster Technological University Cork School of Music has announced a full-scale production of Legally Blonde from students of the BA (Hons) in Musical Theatre at MTU Cork School of Music, running at The Everyman, MacCurtain Street, from Wed 17 Feb - Sat 20 Feb.
Based on the much-loved film, Legally Blonde follows Elle Woods, a fashion-loving sorority president whose world is turned upside down when her boyfriend dumps her in pursuit of a more "serious" future. Determined to win him back, Elle talks her way into Harvard Law School, only to discover she is capable of far more than anyone, herself included, ever imagined.
Winner of the Olivier Award for Best New Musical, Legally Blonde is packed with irresistible songs including 'Omigod You Guys', 'Bend and Snap' and 'So Much Better', laugh-out-loud moments, and an empowering message about self-belief, friendship and breaking stereotypes. Bursting with energy, heart and plenty of pink, it's a joyful night out for audiences of all ages.
The production features the next wave of dynamic performers from Cork and across Ireland, backed by a powerhouse live band of staff & students from MTU Cork School of Music's music degrees. It is a chance for audiences to see the talent trained on Union Quay take its final bow as students before stepping into the profession.
This is the fifth visit of MTU's Musical Theatre students to The Everyman, following sell-out productions of Come From Away, 9 to 5, Our House and The Addams Family.
The production reunites a celebrated professional creative team. Director Killian Donnelly is a West End star best known for his acclaimed performances in LES MISERABLES, including the role of Jean Valjean.
Musical director David Hayes has credits that include Dancing with the Stars (RTÉ), Dirty Dancing, Grease, The Sound of Music, Oliver! and The Lion King (Bord Gáis Energy Theatre).
Choreographer Thérèse O'Sullivan is celebrated for her work on the Cork Opera House pantomimes, including Nanny Nellie's Adventures in Pantoland, Sleeping Beauty and Jack and the Beanstalk.
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