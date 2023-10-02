Karen Egan's WARRIOR Comes to Dublin Theatre Festival

Performances run 2-7 October at Smock Alley Theatre.

By: Oct. 02, 2023

Exploring the vulnerability, chaos and humour of what it means to be a patient, Karen Egan's engaging new show Warrior, loosely based on her own experience with breast cancer, will receive its stage world premiere at Smock Alley Theatre, 2-7 October 2023 as part of Dublin Theatre Festival.

In Warrior, anti-heroine Katherine Kirk shows the many sides to her troubled mind as she time- travels through treatment, while also exploring her relationship with her brother Barry. This is a universal story of how we derive strength by turning adversity into opportunity.

It's also a universal story about Kimmage.

Warrior fuses original live music, comedy and drama in an entertaining and provocative way, presenting the idea of patient as both warrior and prey. In her parallel universe, Katherine explores the light and dark sides of what cancer can do to a family, and celebrates the warrior within us all.

"I drew on my own experience as a starting point for the many fictional scenes floating around my head," said Karen. "It has become its own story. I believe the subject matter is something that will resonate with artists and audiences alike. Everyone knows somebody who has suffered from cancer. Being a patient puts everything into perspective and gives one time to reflect. Exploring the personal has enabled me to tell a more universal story."

Harnessing her talent as a writer, performer, singer and composer, Egan fuses theatre, music and comedy in an entertaining and provocative way, presenting the idea of patient as both warrior and prey and engaging audiences with socially relevant new writing and music.

Developed over a number of years, the piece is now making its World Premiere on stage, featuring an all-stellar cast of Fiona Browne, Barry Donohue, Karen Egan, Caitríona Finnegan, Oliver Flitcroft, and Musical Director Russell Smith.

The creative team includes Dramaturg and Consultant Director Maureen White, Ciara Murnane who brought her creative flair to the set and design concept, while lighting was in the expert hands of seasoned designer John Comiskey.

BOOKING

Venue: Smock Alley Theatre, Dublin 2

Dates and Times:

7.30pm, 2-5 October (preview 2 October)

6pm & 8pm, 6-7 October

Tickets: €20-€30




