Juilliard Student Kevin Jansson To Give Piano Recital MTU Cork School Of Music Union Quay, January 5

Juilliard student Kevin Jansson to present a piano recital MTU Cork School of Music Union Quay, 7.30pm Friday January 5th 2024.

Kevin Jansson, a former student of Mary Beattie at the Cork School of Music, is currently in his final year of his BMus Degree in Piano at the Juilliard School of Music in New York.

This recital will be the first one that Kevin has given in Cork since before the Covid outbreak and, among other works, will feature Beethoven Sonata No. 28 in A Major, Op. 101 and Chopin Sonata No. 3 in B Minor, Op. 58.

This concert is being given to support Marymount Hospice and all donations at the door will go entirely to Marymount.

On Friday 12th January the concert will be repeated at 7:00pm in the Large Room City Hall, Waterford in memory of Karl Kirby who Kevin had the great pleasure of getting to know while they were both members of the the National Youth Orchestra of Ireland. This concert will also be a fundraiser for Waterford Hospice.