HEROES OF TOMORROW To Perform At Dublin Theatre Festival

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This September, Brokentalkers bring Heroes of Tomorrow to Dublin Theatre Festival for its world premiere - an epic tale of power, protest, art, possibility, connection and corruption.

Heroes of Tomorrow is the latest work from award-winning Brokentalkers, created in collaboration with acclaimed theatre-maker and writer Andy Smith. It is an epic story of how we got here and where we might go next. Through art, power and protest, it traces the forces that have shaped our world: oil, trade, weaponry, technology, colonialism and extraction.

From Vikings and empire to exploitation and resistance, the work connects stories across centuries to ask urgent questions about the world we have inherited, the systems that hold it together, and whether another future is possible.

At its heart is a question of possibility and what happens when connection, creativity and resistance collide with the forces of corruption and power? Heroes of Tomorrow looks backwards in order to ask what kind of future we might still create.

A bold, fast-moving collision of history, politics and creativity, Heroes of Tomorrow also asks what happens when art meets power and what it might take to change the whole story.

With an exciting cast that includes Irish actress Malua Ní Chléirigh, known for her recent stage roles at the Abbey Theatre (The Whiteheaded Boy, Bán) and screen work including hit comedy The Young Offenders, the US film The Body is Water, and the C4 TV series The Rachel Incident; Alice Roots who is part of the UK based all-female led performance company Figs in Wigs - who for the last 10 years have been making semi-epic, genre-bending performance that sits somewhere in between live-art, music, theatre, comedy and dance; and lastly emerging Dublin actor Michael Tient, who just finished The Whiteheaded Boy at the Abbey Theatre too and starred in his first feature film 'Kung Fu Deadly' a new action comedy, which was released this year.

Heroes of Tomorrow is also a co-production with the Norwegian arts festival: Festspillene i Nord-Norge. Brokentalkers have been invited to present their award-winning works at the festival on numerous occasions over the last decade including their works like, Have I No Mouth, The Examination, Masterclass and Bellow.

PERFORMERS: Malua Ní Chléirigh, Alice Roots, Michael Tient

CREATIVE TEAM: Written & Created by: Feidlim Cannon, Gary Keegan & Andy Smith, Movement Director: Eddie Kay, Creative Producer: Rachel Bergin, Lighting Design: Dara Hoban, Composer and Sound Designer: Fiona Sheil, Set Design: Ronán Duffy, Costume Design: Mae Leahy, Line Producer: Evie Mc Guinness.

Performance Schedule:

Previews: Friday 25 + Saturday 26 September @ 7.30pm | €23

Previews: Sunday 27 September @ 6.30pm | €23

Opens: Monday 28 September - Saturday 3 October @ 7.30pm | €25-€33

Matinees: Saturday 3 October @ 2.00pm | €30-€33

Matinees: Sunday 4 October @ 4.30pm | €30-€33

Tickets can be purchased by: Tel: 01 677 8899 / https://dublintheatrefestival.ie/event/heroes-of-tomorrow/. Or in person: Festival House, 12 Essex Street East, Temple Bar, Dublin 2. *Please note that an additional €1.50 booking fee is applied per full price ticket at checkout. Running Time: 90 mins approx. (no interval). Age: 14+ yrs

Accessibility Information: Irish Sign Language Interpreted performance: 1 Oct. Audio Described performance and Touch Tour: 2 Oct.

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