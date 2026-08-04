HANDS OF HERITAGE to Celebrate Tipperary Traditions for Heritage Week

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Tipperary Museum of Hidden History invites the public to discover the skills, stories, and traditions that have shaped County Tipperary for generations through Hands of Heritage, a week-long programme of free events for National Heritage Week 2026.

Running from 15th to 22nd of August, Hands of Heritage at Tipperary Museum of Hidden History, celebrates the county's rich cultural heritage through guided walks, traditional crafts, local food, exhibitions, and demonstrations, bringing together craftspeople, historians, farmers, and community participants to explore the living traditions that continue to connect people with place. The programme highlights the growing appetite for hands-on experiences that connect people with local heritage and help safeguard traditional skills and techniques at risk of being lost.

The week begins on Saturday, 15th of August, with a guided walk through Marlfield Village, where participants will uncover the area's fascinating monastic, architectural, and natural heritage, before finishing with a demonstration of ink-making from oak gall, a tradition that came back to western Europe with the Crusaders and was widely used in illustration for the vellum masterpieces that the monks produced.

On Monday, 17th of August, Local Bus Tour, Heritage on a Plate: A Local Tipperary Food Journey, will explore the county's rich food traditions, introducing participants to local producers such as Tipperary Boutique Distiller, Rivesci, Gale Honey, The Apple Farm and Cashel Blue Cheese Farmhouse and the landscapes that have sustained generations of farming and food production.

The creative achievements of participants from Clonmel Training Centre will be celebrated on Tuesday, 18th August, when Tipperary Museum of Hidden History launches an exhibition of stone carving and slate work created during a series of workshops with master stonemason, Philip Quinn. The exhibition showcases not only traditional stone carving skills but also the creativity, confidence, and craftsmanship developed through the Hands of Heritage programme.

The centrepiece of the week is Ó Chaora go Geansaí (From Sheep to Sweater), a unique three-day celebration of Ireland's wool heritage running from Wednesday, 19th to Friday, 21th of August at Tipperary Museum of Hidden History.

Led by textile artist Leisa Gray, visitors will follow the remarkable journey of wool from fleece to finished garment through demonstrations, talks, practical workshops, and film. The programme explores spinning, felting, knitting, repair, and the enduring importance of wool within Ireland's cultural history, while highlighting sustainable approaches to making and mending that remain as relevant today as ever.

Visitors will also have opportunities to explore objects from the Museum collection that tell the story of rural life and traditional craft, making connections between historical artefacts and the skills that continue to be practised today.

On Friday, 21st of August, the programme extends into the landscape with a guided Glenary Heritage Walk, exploring archaeology, biodiversity, and the stories embedded within one of Clonmel's most distinctive heritage sites.

In addition, a series of guided town walking tours explore some of Clonmel's most significant historic buildings through special open-house access to Clonmel Town Hall and Old St Mary's Church.

The week concludes on Saturday, 22nd of August, with a day of traditional craft demonstrations outside Tipperary Museum of Hidden History. Visitors can meet traditional carpenter, Will O'Connell, master thatcher, Tommy O'Rourke, and more, as they demonstrate centuries-old rural skills, share their knowledge and answer questions throughout the day. These free demonstrations offer a rare opportunity to experience traditional craftsmanship up close and discover the techniques that have shaped Ireland's built and rural heritage.

Marie McMahon, Curator of Tipperary Museum of Hidden History, says "Hands of Heritage is about celebrating the skills, knowledge, and traditions that have been passed from generation to generation. By bringing together makers, historians, and communities, we're creating opportunities for people not just to learn about heritage, but to experience it for themselves."

Hands of Heritage has already attracted hundreds of participants through workshops, demonstrations and public events throughout 2026, evidencing a strong and growing demand for hands-on opportunities that connect people with local heritage while supporting the transmission of traditional skills and techniques at risk of being lost to future generations. All events are free, although some require advance booking due to limited numbers.

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