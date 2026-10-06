GOOD GIRLS to Premiere at Cavan, Louth, and Dublin

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Once Off Productions and Livin' Dred Theatre will present the world premiere of GOOD GIRLS by award-winning playwright Clare Monnelly; a hilarious and gripping new play about 6 fiery millennial women who have been best friends since they were wide-eyed noughties teenagers. The play premieres at Ramor Arts Centre, Virginia (13+14 November) and transfers to Droichead Arts Centre, Drogheda (18+19 Nov) and Pavilion Theatre, Dun Laoghaire (21+22 Nov).

GOOD GIRLS bounces between the teenage chaos of the noughties and the equally chaotic present day's adulting. From munching Meanies and skulling sneaky cans to mid-life crises and sneaky affairs, life has become very complicated... and it's all about to hit the fan!

This new work by playwright Clare Monnelly (Charlie's A Clepto, The Hare) and directed by Aaron Monaghan(Playboy of the Western World, Tarry Flynn) brings us on a journey where old girlfriends regroup together for the first time in years. But beneath the niceties, tensions brew. They're not girls anymore, and today back in the old garden shed where they used to skull cans as teens, it's all going to kick off. At thirteen years old they were sure they wanted the same things from life. Now, they're not even sure they like each other.

The stellar cast includes Alex Conlon, known for her roles in the movies The Astronaut (2025), The Irish Mob (2023) and The Accident (2023); award-winning actress Maeve Fitzgerald, who is widely recognized for her extensive stage work with major Irish theatre companies like the Abbey Theatre, Gate Theatre, and Decadent Theatre, as well as screen roles in The Secret Scripture and Rásaí na Gaillimhe; Katie Honan, is an actor, writer, and theatre maker from Waterford, trained at The Lir Academy. She is known for her extensive stage work with major Irish companies like the Abbey Theatre (including Let the Right One In) and ANU Productions, as well as creating her own self-penned play How to Fall Flat on Your Face and the radio play HURL / ; Amilia Keating, is an Irish actress and artistic director from Dublin, best known for playing Katy O'Brien on the RTÉ soap opera Fair City - and appeared in the film A Dangerous Fortune; Aisling O'Mara is best known for her role in the 2020 film Redemption Of A Rogue and she is no stranger to the Irish stage playing roles in the Abbey and Gate Theatre stages, most recently the lead in the sell out stage adaptation of Katriona O'Sullivan's POOR; and Roseanna Purcell who is a writer and actor and a familiar theatre presence in Ireland including Copper Face Jacks The Musical. She is also known for screen roles on Harry Wild (2022) and Fair City.

Performance Dates

Ramor Arts Centre, Virginia, Co. Cavan

Previews: Thursday 12 November @ 8.00pm / €18-€20

Opens: Friday 13 November + Saturday 14 November @ 8.00pm / €18-€20

Ramor Box Office - Tel: 049 854 7074 / https://ramorartscentre.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873688443

Droichead Arts Centre, Drogheda, Co Louth

Wednesday 18 + Thursday 19 November @ 8.00pm / €x-€x

Droichead Box Office - Tel: 041 983 3946 / https://www.droichead.com/

Pavilion Theatre, Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin

Saturday 21 November @ 8.00pm / €24-€26

Matinee: Sunday 22 November @ 2.30pm / €24-€26

Pavillion Box Office - Tel: 01 231 2929 / https://www.paviliontheatre.ie/events/view/goodgirls

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