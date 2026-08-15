EDINBURGH 2026: Review: THE SHOCKING TRUTH ABOUT FLAT EARTH, Assembly George Square Studios
A gloriously unhinged, surprisingly heartfelt musical comedy exploring grief, online rabbit holes, and conspiracy theorists.
An accidental identity swap at a Las Vegas convention propels The Shocking Truth About Flat Earth into a surprisingly thoughtful exploration of modern internet rabbit holes. Written with a quirky, early-stage charm, this hilarious new musical follows Sharon Hargreaves (Emma Norman) - a grieving, isolated keyboard warrior mistaken for a famous influencer - who finds herself heading an absurd expedition to Antarctica. Having seen The Book of Mormon multiple times where actual Mormons waited outside to chat after the final curtain, I was almost hoping a few real flat-earthers would be lingering by the exit to convert us.
The score serves up undeniably catchy, pop-infused melodies that had me leaving the venue humming - a rare Fringe treat for me so far. Sharp-eared musical theatre fans will delight in cheeky winks to Legally Blonde and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.
The highlight performance for me was from Leonie Wall, playing Angela and Brodie - she anchors the stage with commanding presence and physical versatility. Sharon's character begins with a subdued, deadpan restraint, but as her personal heartbreaks unfold, her journey takes on an unexpected vulnerability. At one point, I found myself genuinely rooting for her to prove the earth was flat, just so she could finally get a win.
Underneath the rapid-fire satire, the show offers an insightful look at grief, loneliness, and the communities people seek when feeling adrift. The production clearly sits in a developmental stage, a meta-joke even acknowledges a missing backstory song, and the visual staging needs polish before expanding to larger commercial venues. But with its infectious energy, clever theatrical nods, and genuine emotional resonance, I will happily be in the front row when it makes the leap.
The Shocking Truth About Flat Earth plays at Assembly George Square Studios until August 31.
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