EDINBURGH 2026: Review: THANK YOU FOR THE MUESLI, theSpace

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Taking the pop-catalogue tribute and spinning it into an irreverent hour of musical cabaret, Thank You for the Muesli brings unadulterated joy to theSpace @ Niddry St. Centred around high-energy ABBA covers with cheeky lyric rewrites, this production delivers pure, unpretentious fun from start to finish. The show playfully pokes fun at the soaring financial realities and sheer cost of bringing a production to the Edinburgh Fringe, grounding its glittery spectacle in relatable, sharp observational banter and self-deprecating humor.

The core strength of the production lies in its two leads, Natalie Lander and Alex Ellis, whose dynamic stage chemistry and deadpan restraint elevate every comedy sequence. Both performers command the stage with an effortless presence. Natalie Lander, a longtime staple of London’s Sing Out Louise (a must-visit next time you're in the West End!!), delivers a standout performance, effortlessly balancing physical comedy beats with sheer stage presence as well as vocal perfection. Alex Ellis matches that intensity step-for-step, bringing flair, razor-sharp audience engagement, and an infectious enthusiasm to every parody number.

While the narrative setup remains delightfully simple, the musical execution is structured with precision. The parody lyrics for a few of the songs (most are straight covers) land with crisp beat-awareness, seamlessly blending camp theatricality with genuinely impressive performance skills. The duo shines throughout, clearly having a blast sending up iconic disco tropes while keeping the energy light and carefree. It is an hour designed purely for delight - no heavy emotional lifting or overcomplicated concepts required.

Thank You for the Muesli is a sparkling, hilarious hour of pop-infused escapism that proves high-energy musical entertainment can be completely carefree.

Thank You for the Muesli plays at theSpace @ Niddry St until August 22.

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