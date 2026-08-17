CYCLONE to Premiere at ANU Productions During Dublin Theatre Festival

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ANU Productions has announced Cyclone, a new production written and directed by Louise Lowe, premiering as part of Dublin Theatre Festival 2026. The production will run from 21 September to 10 October 2026, with previews from 21-24 September, at Railway Court, Dublin 1.

The return to Dublin 1 with Cyclone carries significance for ANU. As one of the only professional theatre companies to emerge from Dublin's north inner city, the company's founding co-artistic directors, Louise Lowe and Owen Boss, have deep personal connections to the area - both of their families originate in the area. It is also the part of the city where ANU established its distinctive artistic practice over 15 years ago - to first gain national and international recognition with their critically acclaimed, award winning Monto Cycle including World's End Lane, Laundry, Boy of Foley Street and Vardo.

The story of Billy 'The Cyclone' Warren brings ANU back to a part of the city that has been central to the production company's artistic history. For nearly half a century, Warren stood outside Dublin's GPO. A solitary figure amid the rush of O'Connell Street, wearing a bowler hat and worn Crombie coat, with a sandwich board advertising Nugget boot polish swaying from his shoulders. To generations of Dubliners, he was a familiar fixture. Few knew who he really was.

An undefeated boxer, Warren's career took him across America, Australia and Europe. He sparred with heavyweight champion Jack Johnson. He ran guns for Michael Collins. And throughout his extraordinary life, he carried a secret that would shape his destiny to the very end.

Cyclone pieces together the extraordinary and untold story of a man who left his mark on Dublin forever, bringing to the stage a figure who spent decades in plain sight while a remarkable life remained largely hidden from view.

Written and directed by Louise Lowe, with design and scenography by Owen Boss and produced by Lynnette Moran and Matt Smyth. The creative team includes Rob Moloney (Composition & Sound Design), Saileog O'Halloran (Costume) and Eoin Lennon (Lighting Design). The production features cast Sheik Bah, Michael Glenn Murphy, Campbell Courage, Jamie O'Neill, LA Feeney and Thomas Reilly.

Sheik Bah, a recent graduate of The Lir Academy and an emerging young talent, joined by Campbell Courage, a former boxer whose experience in the ring brings a particular physical connection to Warren's story. LA Feeney, a bright young talent formally trained in Los Angeles, performs alongside Jamie O'Neill and Michael Glenn Murphy, both stalwarts of Irish theatre.

Owen Boss, Co-Director of ANU Productions and designer and scenographer of Cyclone, said:

'ANU are really excited to be returning to Dublin's north inner city with this production. We've assembled an outstanding group of artists to tell the incredible forgotten story of local legend Billy 'The Cyclone' Warren. We've been waiting for some time now to tell The Cyclone's story and are delighted to be able to bring it to audiences at this year's Dublin Theatre Festival.'

Renowned for their bold and immersive theatrical style, ANU Productions have consistently redefined the boundaries between audience and performance. Following the highly reviewed staging of The Dead by James Joyce and the recently acclaimed The Good Luck Club, ANU's work is celebrated for its intimate engagement with iconic literary texts and historical record.

With Cyclone, ANU once again transforms a culturally significant space into a living, breathing performance environment.

Show Information

Dates: Monday, 21 September - Saturday, 10 October 2026

Previews: 21- 24 September 2026

Venue: Railway Court, Dublin 1

Tickets: €25 - €35. More info here

Irish Sign Language Interpreted Performance: Tuesday, 6 October 2026

Presented as part of Dublin Theatre Festival 2026

Written & Directed by: Louise Lowe

Design & Scenography: Owen Boss

Composition: Rob Moloney

Costume: Saileóg O'Halloran

Lighting Design: Eoin Lennon

Produced by: Lynnette Moran & Matt Smyth

Performed by: Sheik Bah, Michael Glenn Murphy, Campbell Courage, Jamie O'Neill, LA Feeney and Thomas Reilly

For content advice, running time, accessibility information and further details, visit the production page here.

About ANU Productions

ANU is an Irish production company that presents award-winning theatre, visual art and socially engaged artworks. The company places the audience at the very centre of each production, creating immersive live experiences where audiences have agency and proximity to the fierce and mesmeric worlds they create.

Established in 2009, ANU is led by theatre-maker Louise Lowe, visual artist Owen Boss, producers Lynnette Moran and Matthew Smyth. Together ANU have created 50+ seminal works, public art commissions, gallery installations and museum interpretations, growing a national and global reputation for excellence.

About Dublin Theatre Festival 2026

From 24 September to 11 October, Dublin Theatre Festival will draw back the curtain on extraordinary stories from Ireland and across the world. Over 18 days and nights, audiences are invited to discover work that challenges assumptions, provokes conversation and celebrates the power of theatre to connect, inspire and expand understanding of the world. Programme, tickets and further information is available at dublintheatrefestival.ie

Dublin Theatre Festival is principally funded by The Arts Council/An Chomhairle Ealaíon, with the support of Dublin City Council. Grant aided by Fáilte Ireland, the European Union, Prospero New European Wave, Culture Ireland, the Department of Culture, Communications and Sport, and many generous partners, sponsors and supporters. Media partners RTE Supporting the Arts and The Irish Times.

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