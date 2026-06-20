Belfast Tradfest Announces Full Programming

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Belfast TradFest has unveiled its full program for 2026, marking a landmark eighth edition of one of the island's leading celebrations of traditional music, song and dance.

Taking place from July 26 to August 2 the festival will bring together more than 1,000 artists across almost 600 events in 40 venues, transforming Belfast UNESCO City of Music into a vibrant international hub for traditional arts and cultural exchange.

From major headline concerts and community celebrations to workshops, talks, sessions and educational programmes, Belfast TradFest continues to attract audiences and participants from across Ireland and around the world. The scale of the festival reflects a growing international appetite for traditional arts. In 2025, Belfast TradFest welcomed more than 30,000 attendees, attracting visitors from 34 countries and generating an estimated £3.1 million net economic impact for the city.

This year's launch also comes at an important moment in the festival's development, following Belfast TradFest's successful inclusion in the Arts Council of Northern Ireland's Annual Funding Programme.

Patricia Murray, Co-Director of Belfast TradFest, said: "Belfast TradFest is delighted to acknowledge the support of the Arts Council of Northern Ireland through its Annual Funding Programme. This significant investment recognises the festival's contribution to the cultural life of Belfast and the North of Ireland and will help support the continued development of world-class artistic programming, education initiatives, community engagement, and opportunities for emerging artists. Belfast TradFest looks forward to working closely with the Arts Council in the years ahead to celebrate, sustain and grow our rich traditional arts heritage for future generations."

The Arts Council investment marks a significant milestone in the festival's growth and provides a strong foundation for future development. The support will enable Belfast TradFest to expand its artistic programme, strengthen educational and community initiatives, and further establish Belfast as a leading international centre for traditional arts.

Dónal O'Connor, Artistic Director of Belfast TradFest, said: "At a time when dark forces, both close to home and across the world, seek to divide communities and foster a sense of fear and otherness, festivals like Belfast TradFest are more important than ever. Through music, song, and dance, we create spaces where people can come together, celebrate our shared humanity, and discover the richness of different traditions and experiences."

Belfast TradFest takes place in a city that has undergone remarkable transformation since the Good Friday Agreement. While Belfast has changed dramatically, the legacy of division still shapes how people experience culture, identity and shared space. "Our aim is to create a space where traditional music becomes a meeting point rather than a dividing line, where people from all backgrounds can come together with curiosity, respect and a shared enjoyment of the music," O'Connor continued.

Following the announcement of headline performances from Cherish the Ladies, Michael McGoldrick Big Band, Solas, Four Men and a Dog and Flook, Belfast TradFest's full 2026 programme offers hundreds more opportunities to experience world-class traditional music, song and dance across the city.

A Masterclass in Artistic Excellence: The 2026 programme features an exceptional line-up of internationally acclaimed performers and emerging talent, including Barry Kerr, Pauline Scanlon, Gerry O'Beirne, CUAS, The Bonny Men, Bríd Harper, Sylvain Barou and Libby McCrohan, alongside master musicians Dezi Donnelly, Cathal Hayden, Mary Bergin, Becky Ní Éallaithe and rising singer Piaras Ó Lorcáin.

Special Concerts: Highlights include Flutopia, Na Máistrí hosted by Neil Martin, Ceol na bPíob with Robbie Hannah, Diane Cannon's book and album launch, Ómós Sean Maguire fiddle concert, and Harps Alive|An Chruit Bheo|Harps Leevin’ featuring leading harper Michael Rooney.

Summer School: Ireland's fastest-growing traditional music summer school, expected to welcome 1,000 students from around the world in partnership with Ulster University.

Titanic Céilí: Free opening celebration on Belfast's Maritime Mile featuring the Blackwater Céilí Band, Jack Warnock, Niamh McGlinchey and family-friendly events.

Session Trail: More than 130 free traditional music sessions with almost 400 musicians across 20+ Belfast pubs.

Talks & Screenings: Over 80 talks, lectures and screenings exploring music, folklore, language and cultural heritage.

New Initiatives: New partnership with Cruit Éireann | Harp Ireland, the introduction of Sober Sessions with The Sober Irish, and the return of Grand Central Station Sessions featuring 24 free pop-up performances.

Festival Clubs & Céilís: Tickets now on sale for workshops, traditional céilís including the Big Queer Céilí, and late-night festival clubs featuring Cúig, Peter Street and Le Chéile.

Visit belfasttradfest.com to view the full program and to book tickets.

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