Ballydehob Jazz Festival is Back in Full Swing Next Month

Fans of music and almighty craic will descend on the West Cork village to partake in its world-renowned Ballydehob Jazz festival, from Friday 28 April to Monday 1 May, 2023.

The Ballydehob Jazz Festival is back in full swing for its 17th edition this May bank holiday weekend with an incredible line up of gigs, art, and activities that promise to be the best yet!

Music lovers can look forward to unique live original shows, a free music trail of over 30 Irish and international acts, a jazz poetry slam, swing dance lessons, a late night jazz club for adults, a circus school for kids, flower and food workshops, a craft market, the Word Famous Ballydehob Jazz New Orleans Jazz Funeral Parade and many other treats and surprises.

Not to be missed is the world premiere of Swedish-born Camilla Griehsel's new studio album show Mamasongue Source, alongside exceptional musicians all the way from the Congo and South Africa. Headlining on Saturday is the wildly anticipated TarantaCeltica; a multi-instrumentalist high energy musical collaborative that combines the rhythmic percussions of Southern Italy with traditional Irish jigs and melodies that guarantee to have the crowd on their feet.

The village's vibrant community has been pulling together to channel Ballydehob's energy though the legendary New Orleans-style Sunday Funeral Parade, this year themed the "Carnival of Creatures" and led by Modh Coinníollach (The Good Mood) muppet, a physical manifestation of the village's sunny predisposition. Expect muppets in every shape and size, from the beautiful and majestic to weird and spooky alongside music, spectacle and lots of colour.

"It's amazing how the festival has evolved from a bunch of jazz enthusiasts wanting to bring music of world stage standard to our small village 18 years ago, to a true celebration of the wild energy of jazz interpreted by an incredibly talented creative community, alongside local and international acts like Donal Dineen, the Canibal Dandies, Tacla, The Schmoozenbergs, Eve Clague, Duelling Pianos, Mafia Cats. How this village pulls together is incredible" says BJF Creative Director Joe & owner of local music venue Levis Corner House .

"There'll be fun for everyone; circus school and music for kids, and for the second year running the Jazz Poetry Slam with amazing young poets and spoken word artists. For those who like to let loose we have the Moonshine Shindig Club with late night jazz DJs. and loads of great food options at the craft market with local fares, and of course more live jazz''.

The programme includes:

Headliner concerts: Camilla Griehsel world premiere of Mamasongue Source, and TarantaCeltica

Moonshine Shindig Club: late night jazz DJs

Free Music trail: 30+ musical acts

Jazz Poetry Slam: in partnership with Working Artist Studio

Ballydehob New Orleans Jazz Parade

Dance and Choral pop-up workshops

Ballydehob Jazz Food & Craft Market

There's plenty of free events for all ages to enjoy, with some ticketed concerts. Weekend passes to all headline shows are €65. Full information, and booking at Click Here