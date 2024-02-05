What Will the Neighbors Say? Reveal Additional Programming for Eighth Season







What Will the Neighbors Say? has announced programming for the second half of their Eighth Season (2023-2024). Over the next six months, the Neighbors will continue with extensive educational programming, community activations, dynamic partnerships and a Mainstage production of a much loved Neighborhood project. For more information on the Neighbors and their work, please visit their website.

Last month, the Neighbors officially joined the faculty at Marymount Manhattan College, where they are teaching their bespoke documentary theatre methodology to undergraduate students. They are continuing their residency at Barrington Stage Company through their Playwright Mentoring Program, working with young artists to create original plays that will premiere on April 6th at 2pm at the St. Germain Stage in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. They also recently taught a masterclass at NYU Tisch School of the Arts on independent producing, and are proud members of the NYU Mentoring Program for emerging artists.

The Neighbors are also continuing their community arts programming, with their annual fundraiser set for late June. As always, the event will raise critical funds for an essential social justice non-profit partner, and will feature a range of Neighborhood performers and creators. In the coming weeks, they will also announce a major new partnership with a flagship New York City institution, during which they will develop creative work alongside providing robust community programming.

In May, the Neighbors’ 2022 project, “Third Law,” will have its official premiere production at a soon-to-be-announced venue in New York. “Third Law" is an interactive theatrical experience, working to maximize audience agency and bring them into the heart of art making using technology. Through game theory and devising techniques, the audience has the unique opportunity to shape the world of the play and the characters in it, collaborating with the artists and each other to co-create a performance that can only happen live and in person. In 2022, the Neighborsreceived a BRIClab Residency, MITU580’s Artists-at-Home Grant and a Bel Geddes Design Enhancement Award for development of this project. This Spring Mainstage will see the piece return for a three week run.

This slate is supported by major grants from the DCLA’s Cultural Development Fund and NYSCA, amongst others. The Neighbors also had a successful Neighborhood Giving Month, their annual fundraising drive, which exceeded predictions.

Of their upcoming programming, Co-Artistic Director, Sam Hood Adrain shared “[W]e have been overwhelmed and excited by the Neighborhood’s response to our programming over this Season, and the level of support we have received from grantors, partners, community stakeholders and our brilliant Board.” “Sam and I are both passionate about the diverse range of programming that the company is committed to,” added Co-Artistic Director, James Clements. “We can’t wait to deepen our practice as educators, facilitators, leaders and creatives in the next six months and beyond.”

What Will the Neighbors Say? is an investigative theatre company that provokes questions through untold stories. Led by a collaborative cohort of International Artists, the Neighborspresent overlooked social, cultural and historical narratives that challenge the audience to reflect on the current moment. Through a combination of original plays, arts education workshops and dynamic community gatherings, the troupe incites rowdy and rigorous debate at the theatre and throughout the Neighborhood. www.wwtns.org





