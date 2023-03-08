Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

What Can We Do? Micro Grant 2023 Awardees Announced

30 artists will present projects in an array of disciplines to bring joy, care, and cultural pride to AAPI communities.

Mar. 08, 2023  


The Asian American Arts Alliance has announced the participants of What Can We Do? (WCWD?), a micro grant program offering $500 stipends to artists who use their creative skills to offer community care to Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) New Yorkers. 30 artists will present projects in an array of disciplines to bring joy, care, and cultural pride to AAPI communities in Chinatown, Manhattan, and Flushing, Queens, from March 1 through May 15, 2023.

The artists, selected by random draw through an open application process, include:

Astrid Dong • Chanel Matsunami Govreau • Cherrie Yu • Cindy Xu • Clae Lu • Dominique Nisperos • Grace Zhao • Hannah Miao with Lynn Huynh • Harley Spiller • Ja Won Han • Jesse Obremski • Jessica Luu Pelletier with Cara Hinh & Sarah Shin • Ji Yong Kim • Jiemin Yang • Jin Yong Choi • Linda Quach • Ling Chen • Mei Kei Hui • Nami Kagami • Nina Kuo • Ramona Jingru Wang • Rose Van Dyne • Roxy Chang • Sanjay Guman • junshuzi俊淑姿 • Su Ji Lee • Vivian Sangsukwirasathien • Xixi Wang • Yasuyo Tanaka • 离离草CAO Collective

The WCWD? program was created in response to the alarming increase in anti-Asian hate and violence during the pandemic that has caused many people to experience grief, anxiety, and fear. WCWD? not only empowers artists who may themselves feel helpless against the swelling tide of anti-Asian sentiment against the AAPI community, but also gives them a chance to find their place in the ecosystem of care through their talents and community connections while creating a circle of resilience.

The artists' projects range widely in scope, discipline, and location. Examples include:

• Flower arranging workshops by artist Vivian Sangsukwirasathien and 2022 Bandung Resident Chanel Matsunami Govreau
• Art therapy sessions focusing on AAPI mental health
• A comedy showcase hosted by three Filipinx femmes Dominique Nisperos, Kyle Marian, and Patricia Dinglasan

To learn more about the WCWD? program, visit A4's website.

This program is presented by the Asian American Arts Alliance (A4) and is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council. Special thanks to Council Members Christopher Marte and Sandra Ung.





