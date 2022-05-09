Web Monetization For The Arts Launches With Funding From Grant For The Web







Web Monetization for the Arts has been awarded a Spark level award from The Interledger Foundation's Grant for the Web. The project will be one of the first to look at Web Monetization solutions for the performing arts ecosystem in the United States.

Web Monetization for the Arts is an education and outreach project that listens to and informs arts organizations in the United States about Web Monetization so that they may develop more effective and sustainable online content practices. The project has two components. First, it seeks to learn from performing artists and arts organizations about their online content strategies. Second, it creates a series of informational articles and question/answer sessions about Web Monetization, a proposed standard for the web that allows for streaming payments.

"We want to hear from a wide range of artists and groups, from jazz musicians to ballet dancers, community theaters to opera halls," said project lead Natalie Axton. "It's my hope that this project is the first step in developing a Web Monetized platform for independent performing artists, a place for people to discover new work and for creators to be compensated."

Web Monetization for the Arts was one of 28 recipients from Grant for the Web's most recent call for proposals. These projects shared a vision for practical activity to catalyze Interledger-driven business models for the web that expand financial inclusion. Grants range from $9,800 to $100,000 USD.

Projects were submitted through a public, global call for proposals launched in July 2021. A panel of independent judges made funding recommendations on the 150 applications we received. The successful grantees in this cohort come from 12 different countries. Read more about all Grant for the Web's awardees in the Web Monetization community space.