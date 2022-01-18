Wake Forest University And NC Black Rep Accepting Submissions For Finding Holy Ground







Wake Forest University (WFU) has received $250,000 from the Henry Luce Foundation to commission and produce two original plays to be presented at the 2024 National Black Theatre Festival (NBTF). Two playwrights will be selected and awarded a $10,000 commission, developmental workshops, and fully staged production of their new plays. The project, Finding Holy Ground: Performing Visions of Race and Justice in America, is a collaboration among the WFU School of Divinity, North Carolina Black Repertory Company (NC Black Rep), and Wake the Arts.

"Performance art expands our moral imaginations. It can enrich our sense of love, empathy, and compassion. Thus, we are grateful for the Luce Foundation's generous support of our efforts," said Jonathan Lee Walton, Dean of the School of Divinity. "This collaboration between Wait Chapel, Wake the Arts, and the North Carolina Black Repertory Company represents our commitment to reach across traditional divides to pursue a common good."

Finding Holy Ground looks to highlight and share stories from underserved communities, while also championing the creation of new and challenging theatrical works. The project will also produce ancillary community events of dialogue and engagement that critically examine the intersection of religion, racism, sexism, and justice in America.

"My first introduction to theatre was the church," said Jackie Alexander, artistic director of the North Carolina Black Repertory Company. "However, the conflicting messages of love and hate often disseminated in those sacred venues continue to fuel injustices throughout America, and the world. The Finding Holy Ground project looks to confront those contradictions and spark healing dialogue between worshippers of all faiths."

The plays will be produced at the 2024 National Black Theatre Festival and staged in Wait Chapel on the campus of WFU.

For playwright submission instructions/guidelines, please visit: 2022 Finding Holy Ground Submissions - NC BLACK REP.