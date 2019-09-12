Violinist And Composer Matorin Named TEDxBroadway 2019 Music Director

The organizers of TEDxBroadway announce today violinist and composer Matorin will serve as the Music Director when the popular event returns to New World Stages on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 to explore "What's the BEST Broadway can be?"

"It is my belief that audiences everywhere are hungry for a new approach to performance. One where the process isn't hidden and embarrassing but rather a celebrated exposition of what makes us human," says Matorin. "When performers put down the mask of perfection and vulnerably show up as themselves an entirely new level of connection is possible."

Born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, violinist, composer and producer Matorin began performing professionally at the age of 15 and has since had the honor of being featured as a soloist at such prestigious institutions as Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, The Kennedy Center and The MoMA. He's played for such dignitaries as Oprah, Billy Joel and General Colin Powell. While rooted in classical and jazz traditions, his music is also influenced by modern dance and grooves from around the world to create immersive, genre-bending sonic textures and landscapes using sound effects and loops. As an event curator, Matorin has worked with world class talent over the last 5 years to produce inspiring experiences as diverse as intimate cacao ceremonies and soundbaths to epic 28-hour marathon collaborative performances. Most recently, Matorin's marathon performance - a total of 100,000 seconds - was in concert with New York-based nonprofit Peace Accelerators to raise money for its Farms Not Arms program, which teaches Syrian refugees in Beirut's Shatila Refugee Camp how to use state of the art sustainable farming technology.

Joining Matorin onstage will be: vocalist Kéren, Elias Meister on electric guitar, cellist Agustin Uriburu and Frank Malloy IV on percussion.

"The speakers we present all have big, interesting, fresh ideas to share with our audience," explains Damian Bazadona, TEDxBroadway Co-Organizer and founder of Situation. "So it's hugely important to us that we present big, interesting, fresh new music as well. As music director, Matorin will deliver just that!"

"We have a long tradition of presenting fantastic musicians on the TEDxBroadway stage," adds Jim McCarthy, TEDxBroadway Co-Founder and CEO of Goldstar. "We've welcomed Robert Lopez, Shaina Taub, Benjamin Scheuer, Rasputina, Daniel J. Watts, Benj Paseck and Justin Paul to name a few. Now we're excited to showcase the work of Matorin as well."

Registration for the TEDxBroadway conference will begin at 1 p.m. on September 24, 2019. Tickets are $100. Previously announced speakers for the event include: Shakina Nayfack, Arvind Ethan David, David S. Leong, Eva Price, Marshall W. Mabry IV, Karen Zacarías, Amy E. Gallo, Drew Hodges, Sammi Cannold, Laura Heywood, Marianne Eaves, Oshoke Pamela Abalu, Matt Jozwiak, Sebastian Herscher, and Matt Hirst.

Interested attendees can purchase tickets at www.TEDxBroadway.com.







