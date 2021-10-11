Verdon Fosse Legacy Announces Allen Fields & Katherine Winter as New Leadership







Alongside Founder and Artistic Director, Nicole Fosse, ALLEN FIELDS has been named as the Director of Creative Development and Katherine Winter has been named the Development Coordinator of THE VERDON FOSSE LEGACY LLC. This is just as the Legacy presents "Sweet Gwen Suite" at NEW YORK CITY CENTER'S FALL FOR DANCE, the first DANCIN' revival is coming down the pike, and their Advanced Professional FOSSE® Jazz dance classes are being presented independently for the first time. The two will work alongside Nicole Fosse in furthering the expansion and development of THE VERDON FOSSE LEGACY.

MORE ABOUT THE VERDON FOSSE LEGACY

The Verdon Fosse Legacy LLC's mission is to promote, preserve, and protect the artistic and intellectual property of Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon, including the copyrights in the dances and the trademark rights in the names Bob Fosse® and FOSSE®.

PROMOTE

Through the Bob Fosse Master Class Series, Legacy-sanctioned reconstructeurs teach style, technique, and work ethic to students at dance schools and colleges globally. The Legacy wishes to foster and educate performers, directors, and choreographers, as well as scholars and students interested in American film and musical theatre. We partner with universities, dance studios, museums, libraries, publishing companies, film screenings, and non-profit organizations to honor the work of Gwen Verdon and Bob Fosse.

PRESERVE

Legacy-sanctioned reconstructeurs and guest artists work with an elite group of professional dancers to notate, reconstruct, and archive Fosse repertoire from both stage and screen. Our goal is to reconstruct Bob Fosse's choreography with the original intent and integrity.

PROTECT

The Verdon Fosse Legacy oversees the licensing of Bob Fosse's work for non-profit and for-profit commercial use. The Legacy protects the image and work of Gwen Verdon and Bob Fosse and owns the trademarks for FOSSE® and Bob Fosse®.

MORE ABOUT ALLEN FIELDS

Allen Fields is a native of North Carolina. Fields began his dance training at age of thirteen and formally began his classical ballet training after winning the prestigious Sanford Scholarship Award to attend the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. A film of him at this time is held in the Library of Congress Archives. He then continued his training on scholarship at American Ballet Theater School and Ballet Arts Carnegie Hall. Fields went on to dance with the powerhouse company of the 80-90's Cleveland San Jose Ballet, Ohio Ballet, Atlanta Ballet, Ballet Du Nord, France, dancing the works of Balanchine, DeMille, Tudor, Lubovitch, Ashton, Limon and many others. Fields took his first Directorship building Minnesota Ballet into a national and international touring company under his 15 year tenure 1992-2007.

Fields created many of his own choreographies and original commissions. His two Nutcracker productions toured the midwest and Canada for 27 consecutive years generating millions in revenue for Minnesota Ballet and the combined presenters. Fields has worked in many of the elements of theater from Artistic Director/Producer /Executive Director. Fields has consulted Ballets, Theaters, and Capital Campaigns. Fields has sat on the Minnesota State Arts Board Panels and Foundation Boards. Fields taught Dance History, Dance Composition, Theater History and Ballet classes for the University of Minnesota and was a resident guest artist for Saint Mary's University and was the guest artistic Director for the Valencia Arts Center. Fields created Fields Ballet NYC, a non-profit designed to generate scholarships for young dancers and an annual production of Generational Mix in 2016. In 2010 Fields traveled to China with Broadway Asia as the dance Casting Director working with Tony winning director John Rando. Fields first two projects for The Verdon Fosse Legacy, The Global Fosse Festival and The Summer Professional Training Program have been successes. Fields as the Director of Creative Development will work closely with Nicole Fosse to achieve the Legacy goals of securing a greater future for the most exciting American Jazz Dance form and the theatrical legends of Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon.

MORE ABOUT Katherine Winter

Katherine is a performer, and multi-hyphenate theatre maker. Behind the scenes, Katherine is the Communications Manager of Superior Theatre Festival, the Assistant to the Artistic Producer, Chilina Kennedy, of Eclipse Theatre Company and also runs their Mentorship, Training and Opportunity Platform. She serves on the board of Jazz Dance Project, and previously worked for Dance Lab New York (formerly Broadway Dance Lab) under Josh Prince. Since September 2020, she was performing in and Rehearsal Director for the only long-running pandemic friendly show in NYC - VOYEUR: The Windows of Toulouse Lautrec. Hailing from Toronto, Canada, Katherine is a graduate of NYU's Tisch New Studio on Broadway with a BFA (Hons) in Drama. Katherine has performed and choreographed Off-Broadway, across New York City, Toronto, Regionally and on screen. She won the BroadwayWorld Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her portrayal as Lola in Damn Yankees. Katherine has worked with The Verdon Fosse Legacy since 2019 and is honored to be a part of the next generation of Fosse®. katherine-winter.com. @katherine.winter