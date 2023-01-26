Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

United States Artists Announces 2023 Fellows in Theater & Performance

United States Artists is giving $50,000 unrestricted fellowships to these artists working in rural, suburban, urban, and Tribal communities.

Jan. 26, 2023  


United States Artists Announces 2023 Fellows in Theater & Performance

United States Artists has announced the 2023 USA Fellows in the category of Theater & Performance.

This cohort of forty-five Fellows includes artists working within, across, and beyond ten disciplines: Architecture & Design, Craft, Dance, Film, Media, Music, Theater & Performance, Traditional Arts, Visual Art, and Writing. They span every career stage, range in age from their 20s to their 90s, and hail from Guam, Puerto Rico, and nineteen states.

The recipients are Leslie Ishii, Sharon Bridgforth, Cristal Chanelle Truscott, and Kattorris Bang! (Nathalie Nia Faulk and indee mitchell). Learn more about them here.

United States Artists is giving $50,000 unrestricted fellowships to these artists working in rural, suburban, urban, and Tribal communities across nineteen states, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

These artists are architects, choreographers, culture bearers, dancers, designers, filmmakers, musicians, sculptors, singers, storytellers, theater makers, and writers, as well as artists working across, between, and outside of those disciplines. They span every career stage, ranging in age from their 20s to their 90s.

But what they have in common is that they are our neighbors. They are a part of their communities: they create, hold, and share the images, movements, and stories that help make us who we are. They help us celebrate, mourn, and understand our world a little more.





Laura Lee Everett Selected as USITT Executive Director Photo
Laura Lee Everett Selected as USITT Executive Director
Carolyn Satter, president of the United States Institute for Theatre Technology (USITT), has announced that LAURA LEE EVERETT has been named as the Executive Director of the association after an exhaustive nationwide search.
2023 Broadway Stage Management Symposium to Take Place in May Photo
2023 Broadway Stage Management Symposium to Take Place in May
The 9th annual Broadway Stage Management Symposium will be held on Saturday, May 20th – Sunday, May 21st, 2023 in a truly hybrid event bringing together stage managers in New York City and Online.
Beowulf Boritts The 1/52 Project Now Accepting Applications for $15,000 Grants Photo
Beowulf Boritt's The 1/52 Project Now Accepting Applications for $15,000 Grants
The 1/52 Project, the financial grant program funded largely by Broadway designers, has announced that applications are now being accepted for early-career designer recipients to benefit from $100,000 in grants.
Amelia Kennedy and Richard Binder to Lead Industry Presentation of ASK FOR BUKOWSKI AT THE Photo
Amelia Kennedy and Richard Binder to Lead Industry Presentation of ASK FOR BUKOWSKI AT THE COUNTER
The new play ASK FOR BUKOWSKI AT THE COUNTER will have an industry presentation on Tuesday, February 7th in Manhattan. Written by Amelia Kennedy, the drama is directed by Allen MacLeod. The cast features Amelia Kennedy and Richard Binder. Poster art is by Tyrone Demery.

Industry Classifieds


More Hot Stories For You


2023 Broadway Stage Management Symposium to Take Place in May2023 Broadway Stage Management Symposium to Take Place in May
January 25, 2023

The 9th annual Broadway Stage Management Symposium will be held on Saturday, May 20th – Sunday, May 21st, 2023 in a truly hybrid event bringing together stage managers in New York City and Online.
Beowulf Boritt's The 1/52 Project Now Accepting Applications for $15,000 GrantsBeowulf Boritt's The 1/52 Project Now Accepting Applications for $15,000 Grants
January 25, 2023

The 1/52 Project, the financial grant program funded largely by Broadway designers, has announced that applications are now being accepted for early-career designer recipients to benefit from $100,000 in grants.
Amelia Kennedy and Richard Binder to Lead Industry Presentation of ASK FOR BUKOWSKI AT THE COUNTERAmelia Kennedy and Richard Binder to Lead Industry Presentation of ASK FOR BUKOWSKI AT THE COUNTER
January 24, 2023

The new play ASK FOR BUKOWSKI AT THE COUNTER will have an industry presentation on Tuesday, February 7th in Manhattan. Written by Amelia Kennedy, the drama is directed by Allen MacLeod. The cast features Amelia Kennedy and Richard Binder. Poster art is by Tyrone Demery.
Jerwood Arts Announces Project Funding For 24 Early-Career ArtistsJerwood Arts Announces Project Funding For 24 Early-Career Artists
January 24, 2023

Jerwood Arts has announced the 24 early-career artists, makers, curators, and producers selected for the Jerwood New Work Fund (JNWF).
2023 Doreen Montalvo Scholarship Now Accepting Applications2023 Doreen Montalvo Scholarship Now Accepting Applications
January 23, 2023

R.Evolución Latina’s is now accepting applications for the 3rd year of the Doreen Montalvo Scholarship honoring the memory of this inspiring Broadway artist, wife and friend that left us too soon. 
share