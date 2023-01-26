United States Artists Announces 2023 Fellows in Theater & Performance







United States Artists has announced the 2023 USA Fellows in the category of Theater & Performance.

This cohort of forty-five Fellows includes artists working within, across, and beyond ten disciplines: Architecture & Design, Craft, Dance, Film, Media, Music, Theater & Performance, Traditional Arts, Visual Art, and Writing. They span every career stage, range in age from their 20s to their 90s, and hail from Guam, Puerto Rico, and nineteen states.

The recipients are Leslie Ishii, Sharon Bridgforth, Cristal Chanelle Truscott, and Kattorris Bang! (Nathalie Nia Faulk and indee mitchell). Learn more about them here.

United States Artists is giving $50,000 unrestricted fellowships to these artists working in rural, suburban, urban, and Tribal communities across nineteen states, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

These artists are architects, choreographers, culture bearers, dancers, designers, filmmakers, musicians, sculptors, singers, storytellers, theater makers, and writers, as well as artists working across, between, and outside of those disciplines. They span every career stage, ranging in age from their 20s to their 90s.

But what they have in common is that they are our neighbors. They are a part of their communities: they create, hold, and share the images, movements, and stories that help make us who we are. They help us celebrate, mourn, and understand our world a little more.