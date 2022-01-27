United States Artists Announce 2022 Fellowship Awardees







United States Artists has announced the 2022 USA Fellowship awardees - the creative disruptors, social sculptors, and material vanguards who ignite our imagination beyond limits.

USA Fellowships are $50,000 unrestricted awards, with a year of financial planning, that recognize artists for their contributions to the field and allow them to decide how to best support their lives. The company has announced 63 thinkers and makers, who represent communities across 23 states and Puerto Rico, and span every career stage and illuminate a breadth of artistic practices.

The USA Fellowship program has awarded over $36 million to more than 750 artists since 2006. In addition to the program's traditional fundraising efforts, this year they also funded one award through the Show Up For Artists crowdfunding campaign, which raised over $50,000 from nearly 200 funders.

After another year of challenges brought on by the pandemic, artists continue uplifting those around them and investing in their communities. The 2022 USA Fellows were selected for their remarkable artistic vision and their commitment to community - both within their specific regions and discipline at large.

These generative practitioners create objects, movements, narratives, spaces, and contexts that move our culture forward. Some are social sculptors and working within and for a community is essential to their process. They are driven by the belief that shaping a better world is first and foremost a group effort. Others are material vanguards, developing bodies of work that honor their personal histories through material and technical exploration. They transform the unconventional, overlooked, and mundane to build new worlds. And many are creative disruptors, those who work across mediums and genres to challenge established systems and norms, staying committed to their practices by resisting self-doubt and embracing play. All of these artists practice across these ways of working - unbound in their thinking and unbound by the status quo.

