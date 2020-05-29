Tune in to This Week's 4Wall Sunday Roundtable Featuring Robert Diamond, Ellen Lampert-Greaux & More

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

This week's 4Wall Sunday Roundtable invites entertainment industry publishers, editors, and writers for an in depth discussion about the news we receive and how we receive it in this increasingly difficult time.

Drew Quinones and Jeff Croiter are joined by Ellen Lampert-Greaux (Live Design), Robert Diamond (BroadwayWorld), Nook Schoenfeld (PLSN) and Michael Eddy (Stage Directions). The show goes live at 7 PM EDT/4 PM PDT on 4Wall's Facebook page.

Tune in below!







Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You