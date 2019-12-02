Theatrical Rights Worldwide Announces Exclusive Performance Rights for THE OTHER JOSH COHEN

Leading musical theatre licensor Theatrical Rights Worldwide (TRW) adds THE OTHER JOSH COHEN to its roster of best-selling titles. Creators Steve Rosen & David Rossmer said "We are beyond thrilled that performers at professional and amateur theaters around the world can now experience the joy of putting on their own production of THE OTHER JOSH COHEN.

The show's universal message of hope in the face of adversity has resonated with critics and audiences, and now the Joshes will be making people laugh and feel better about the world at a theater near you." Original producers Suzanne Gilad and Larry Rogowsky said of THE OTHER JOSH COHEN, "it's one of the most fulfilling experiences of our careers. Not only did audiences love the humor, heart and music, but loved sharing the experience; coming back (with friends and fam) for second and third viewings...Fans wore plaid shirts to the theatre to cheer on the lovable and unlikely hero of our story. This show celebrates that every underdog can have their day. It's a message everyone at any age can relate to."

TRW President & CEO Steve Spiegel commented "we are delighted to bring this little treasure to performers and audiences everywhere. It's expertly crafted with cleverness and joy abounding throughout. A must-have in any season."

THE OTHER JOSH COHEN is available worldwide for productions beginning January 1st, 2020 and features an infectiously catchy score, laugh out loud lyrics and a remarkable story to which everyone can relate. THE OTHER JOSH COHEN is now available for licensing worldwide!

Photo Credit: Caitlin McNaney







Related Articles View More Industry Stories

More Hot Stories For You