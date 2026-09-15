Theatre Row to Launch Studio Residency for Emerging Arts Companies

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Theatre Row, the nonprofit-focused multi-theater anchor program of Building for the Arts (BFA), has announced a new Studio Residency, providing nonprofit performing arts companies with resources of space, time, and professional development intended for organizational growth. With applications open through October 4, four companies will be selected and announced for the inaugural season this November. The initiative comes as Theatre Row likewise updates its existing programs and initiatives to underscore and expand its role removing space-based barriers in the theatre ecosystem.

In an era of increasing demand for affordable space, Theatre Row's space-focused residency distinguishes itself from many such programs through a central tenet: it is granted without the burdensome presentation requirements often found in other residencies. This model affords rising companies the flexibility they need to grow as an organization.

Cierra Cass, Theatre Row's Director of Theatre Programs and Partnerships, said “The Studio Residency was born out of a pressing need that artists from our community have expressed time and time again. Right now in New York, access to space is a huge barrier for small and emerging organizations. By eliminating any project or presentation requirements, we hope this residency will meet companies where they are in their organizational growth journey and allow them to use space at Theatre Row in the most impactful way.”

Each season of the Studio Residency will last ten months, from February to November, and selected companies will be able to renew their residency each year for up to two years in total. New companies will be selected to join the residency at the beginning of each season when there is an open slot available. Each company will receive access to Theatre Row's Studio Theatre for invited presentations and rehearsal space over the course of the ten months. Studio Residents will also have access to highly subsidized performance space in any of Theatre Row's 99-seat theatres, and the option to book additional studio space at subsidized rates.

Building inter-organizational community around the residency, recipient companies will convene quarterly to connect with one another and the Theatre Row and Building for the Arts staff, who will also provide year-round arts leadership coaching sessions and trainings. Companies will also receive marketing and press support.

To qualify, company applicants must be New York- based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations or fiscally sponsored by a 501(c)(3) organization with annual budgets of $300,000 or less at the time of application and at least two years (seasons) of producing history with at least one production or project per season. Applications will be reviewed by an advisory committee of esteemed performing arts professionals with experience in a variety of arts disciplines.

In tandem with this inauguration, Theatre Row has reimagined and renamed its existing Companies in Residence program On-Stage Residents to better recognize and support the nonprofit companies who make Theatre Row's theatres their creative homes. Companies that consistently produce at Theatre Row receive “On-Stage Resident” status, a recognition of their ongoing partnership that includes added support, resources, and benefits throughout the production process. Theatre Row has also formalized its partnership opportunities as Community Partnerships, aiming to engage in strategic and impactful collaborations that are mission aligned and elevate BFA's overall brand.

“We are excited to share several new initiatives that continue to root our mission in community-building even as our reach grows. Together, these efforts point toward the next chapter of BFA's work: widening access, deepening connection, and creating conditions where artists, educators, audiences, and emerging companies can thrive.” said Building for the Arts President David J. Roberts.







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