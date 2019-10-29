Theatre Development Fund Launches Third Season of the TDF Veterans Theatregoing Program

Last night, TDF, the not-for-profit service organization dedicated to bringing the power of the performing arts to everyone, launched the third season of its TDF

Veterans Theatregoing Program. TDF partners exclusively with veteran group organizations in the city who distribute a limited number of tickets to Broadway shows at no cost to their constituents. Post-performance talkbacks are planned, when possible, and complimentary TDF Memberships are provided to participating veterans so they can continue their theatregoing at greatly reduced costs.

CaptiVeterans who are members of FDNY Retired Firefighters at a pre-theatre dinner hosted by Engine 54 Ladder 4 & Battalion 9, prior to seeing "Oklahoma!" on Broadway through TDF's Veterans Theatregoing Program. (also pictured with the vets are TDF's Vicki Bello - far left - and Lisa Carling - far right, along with firefighters from the firehouse in 48th Street and 8th Avenue). After the performance, the 50 veterans and their guests attended the show, they were treated to a special talk-back led by cast members.

For this third season, TDF is partnering with the following veteran's groups and organizations with more to follow: American Corporate Partners (ACP), American Legion Continental Post 1424, American Legion Riverdale Post 1525, American Legion Sam Young Post 620, American Legion Unionport Post 1065, Barclays Military and Veterans Outreach Program; Black Veterans for Social Justice, Brooklyn VA Hospital Psychosocial Rehabilitation & Recovery Clinic, ConEd Veterans Inc., Community Board 5 Veterans Affairs Committee, CUNY, FDNY Veterans, Fitzgerald House, Harlem United, Harlem Vet Center, Manhattan Vet Center, NYC Tandon Veterans Future Labs, SAGE, Samaritan Daytop Village, Veterans Rebuilding Life.



To date, 14 Broadway and two Off Broadway shows have committed to providing tickets for our city's veterans at low cost for this program. They are: Oklahoma! on Monday October 28 at 7pm; Waitress on Sunday November 3 at 2pm; Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes on Sunday, November 10 & 17 at 5pm; Tootsie on Tuesday, November 12 at 7:30 pm; Come From Away on Wednesday, November 13 at 7pm; Beetlejuice on Tuesday, November 19 at 7pm; A Christmas Carol on Sunday, November 24 at 7pm; Slava's Snow Show on Wednesday, December 4 at 7pm; The Illusionists on Tuesday, December 10 at 7pm; Mean Girls on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 7pm; Blue Man Group on Tuesday, February 11 at 7pm; Wicked on Thursday, February 27 at 7pm; Aladdin on Tuesday, May 5 at 7pm, The Phantom of the Opera on Saturday, May 9 at 2pm, Frozen on Wednesday, May 20 at 7pm and The Lion King on Saturday May 30 at 2pm.







Related Articles View More Industry Stories

More Hot Stories For You