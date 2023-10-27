Theater Resources Unlimited Writer-Director (Virtual) Communications Lab Open For Writer Submissions

The deadline to submit is Friday 11/3.

By: Oct. 27, 2023

Theater Resources Unlimited Writer-Director (Virtual) Communications Lab Open For Writer Submissions


Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is open for writer submissions to the Writer-Director (Virtual) Communications Lab, held on Zoom from 12 to 6:30pm on Sunday 11/12. Deadline to submit is Friday 11/3. This event is an amazing opportunity for directors and writers to meet and hone their ability to talk productively with each other, and will be led by commercial producer Ric Wanetik (Tony nominated Twilight Los Angeles: 1992, Broadway's Marlene, Off-Broadway's Jolson and Company) and TRU executive director Bob Ost. For more information and to register, visit https://truonline.org/events/writer-director-virtual-lab-2023/.

The relationship between writer and director is one of the most important - and most sensitive - relationships in theater. In some ways, the entire success of a show can hinge on the shared understanding, trust and mutual respect between these two artists. The director and the writer need to see the show with the same eyes, otherwise their collaboration won't work. This is important to establish in the initial meetings.

In this Lab TRU will team up to ten directors with up to ten writers prior to the Lab itself. Playwrights will email a synopsis, pitch and production history, plus 5-10 sample pages of a script; directors will select a project that interests them from those submitted, request and read the script and prepare for a preliminary first meeting discussion about the play. The facilitators will watch and guide that discussion in the Lab. You will:

• Discover your personal communication style

• Learn to identify the style of the person you are with, and adjust to it for maximum mutual understanding

• Explore non-threatening ways of discussing text, communicating and listening

• Identify your domain of authority, and determine protocols

﻿

Observers are also welcome to come watch and learn. Confirmed directors: Andrea Andresakis, Ryan Cupello, Kate Katcher, Bryna Kearney, John Lant, Kevin Ploth, Rain Pryor, Jonathan Warman. 2 director slots are available. Other directors (as well as writers) are encouraged to attend as Observers and join the conversations.

Thanks to you and your team for the awesome teaching I received!! I left the Lab extremely encouraged, with a clearer understanding of how to navigate relationships with directors ... as well as a greater confidence in my ability to discern what to look for in early partnership meetings. I now recognize the importance of understanding my own behavior style and being able to clearly communicate this with prospective partners on artistic projects for the sake of healthy collaboration. ~Jonathan Hogue, writer (Stranger Sings!)

Thank you for orchestrating ... and your wonderfully wise thoughts on every interaction. I was very impressed with the caliber and generosity of the panel and I thought they brought excellent points to each discussion. I appreciated how clear eyed you were on each interaction.... It was an excellent workshop! ... Bliss! ~Noel MacDuffie, director-choreographer

Participation in the lab will cost $75 for TRU members and $90 for non-members. Writers use this form to submit: DIRECTOR-WRITER-2023-Lab-writer-app - deadline for writer submissions is Friday 11/3. All submissions are shared with all directors. Email to TRUStaff1@gmail.com with "Writer Lab Submission" in your subject line.

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a thirty-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-Producing Artists as well as career producers and theater companies.

TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, opportunities and productions; presents weekly Community Gatherings; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater, and also presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through the TRU Voices Play Reading Series, Writer-Producer Speed Date, Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Director-Writer Communications Lab.

Programs of Theater Resources Unlimited are supported in part by the Montage Foundation, The Storyline Project and the Leibowitz Greenway Foundation.

For more information about TRU membership and programs, visit truonline.org.



