Theater Resources Unlimited Presents Panel - The Good Shepherds: How Producers Guide the Development of New Work

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) presents the December Panel, The Good Shepherds: How Producers Guide the Development of New Work, on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 7:30pm at Polaris North Theater, 245 W. 29th Street. E-mail TRUStaff1@gmail.com or register online at https://truonline.org/events/the-good-shepherds/.



Bringing new works to New York is an expensive and risky proposition, and it is a good producer's job to make the development path as painless as possible for the creative artists and company. To sidestep premature exposure while a show is being worked on, current producing models now commonly partner commercial producers with a range of not-for-profit collaborators. A chief strategy is the enhancement deal, though there are other ways of working under the radar. Low-profile workshops are another possibility, though they cost way more than the designation "workshop" might suggest. In general, successful producers need to find a path of least resistance and greatest support for their production and their team. How do they do it?

Panelists to include TRU literary manager Cate Cammarata, director, producer (My Life Is a Musical, The Assignment, My Father's Daughter), R. Erin Craig of La Vie Productions (Austen's Pride: A New Musical of Pride and Prejudice, Mr. Rickey Calls A Meeting, Academy, Nonsense and Beauty, Chick Flick the Musical), entertainment attorney Lee Feldshon (Moulin Rouge, Drama Desk winner Desperate Measures, Who's Your Baghdaddy, Money Talks, Bloody, Bloody, Jessica Fletcher, Liberty), producer Ken Waissman (original Grease, Torch Song Trilogy, Agnes of God).

Doors open at 7:00pm for networking and refreshments, roundtable introductions of everyone in the room will start at 7:30pm - come prepared with your best half-minute summary of who you are, and what you need. Free for TRU members; $13.00 for non-members ($16 at the door). Please use the bright red reservation box on this page, or call at least a day in advance (or much sooner) for reservations: 833-506-5550, or e-mail TRUStaff1@gmail.com.



Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a twenty-seven year old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-Producing Artists as well as career producers and theater companies.

TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, goods and productions; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater, and also presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through a Writer-Producer Speed Date, a Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Director-Writer Communications Lab; programs for actors include the Annual Combined Audition.

Programs of Theater Resources Unlimited are supported in part by public funds awarded through the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature, as well as the Montage Foundation and the Leibowitz Greenway Foundation.

For more information about TRU membership and programs, visit www.truonline.org.







Related Articles View More Industry Stories

More Hot Stories For You