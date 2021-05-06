Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Theatrical Sound Designers and Composers Association Sixth Annual Meeting, Now Online And Open To The Public

TSDCA will hold six days of public panels and discussions regarding sound design and composition in theatre. 

May. 6, 2021  


Today, the Theatrical Sound Designers and Composers Association (TSDCA) announced their sixth annual membership meeting, with free events being held online for both members as well as the general public. On May 19 - 24, 2021, TSDCA will hold six days of public panels and discussions regarding sound design and composition in theatre.

TSDCA has expanded their programming for the sixth Annual Meeting to a full week-long event, exploring many topics that are currently at the forefront of the theatre sound community as they begin to navigate through a familiar yet completely different work environment.

Guest speakers will include Raz Mesinai, Ken Ueno, Jihye Lee, Lucas Blackadar, Monica Llorente, Taryn Longo, Eddie Raymond, Amy Altadonna, Libby Meyer, Vincent Olivieri, and Christopher Plummer as well as a special collaborative performance with all the attendees of "IN C", written by Terry Riley.

All events are free and open to the public. To register for any event, please visit: https://tsdca.org/annual-meeting-2021.


