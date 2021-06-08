The Theatre Podcast With Alan Seales Chats With Trevor Dion Nicholas







After memorizing entire Gallagher comedy routines as a kid in West Virginia, Trevor Dion Nicholas and his family always loved musical theater. His parents encouraged him to follow his passion and put him into improv and theater classes. Being a "big black kid in West Virginia", the expectations put upon him were that he'd focus on sports. Able to put that pressure aside, he found his extended family on stage, and now a new home in London. Now West End royalty, he is co-hosting THE SHOW MUST GO ON LIVE AT THE PALACE THEATRE with fellow theater legend Bonnie Langford.

In this episode, he talks about: