The Parent Artist Advocacy League for Arts and Media Kicks Off Summit on November 30







The Parent Artist Advocacy League for Arts and Media (PAAL) kicks off its fourth annual summit today, November 30.

The Annual PAAL International Summit runs over three consecutive days (Dec. 1-3), following the pre-summit Spaces of Care day (Nov. 30), PAAL will gather thought leaders and theatre professionals who will facilitate think tanks, solutions dialogues, and affinity spaces for both individuals and organizations, deep diving the concept of creating a culture of care - with the resources we have now.

​

NEW THIS YEAR:

Pre-summit Spaces of Care on Wednesday (virtual), featuring spaces of affinity and relational engagement to reduce isolation, prioritize conversations around visibility, and establish rapport before engaging in the summit sessions.

The Inaugural PAAL Gala: Caregiver Cabaret (on-site and virtual) honoring Shanta Thake, Chief Artistic Officer at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, and featuring some incredible performances from gifted and notable artists in our field. Summit ticket-holders will receive access to attend and/or view the gala.

The PAAL Summit includes (2) tickets per active PAAL Membership organization.