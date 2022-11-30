The Parent Artist Advocacy League for Arts and Media Kicks Off Summit on November 30
The Annual PAAL International Summit runs over three consecutive days, December 1-3, following the pre-summit Spaces of Care day November 30.
The Parent Artist Advocacy League for Arts and Media (PAAL) kicks off its fourth annual summit today, November 30.
The Annual PAAL International Summit runs over three consecutive days (Dec. 1-3), following the pre-summit Spaces of Care day (Nov. 30), PAAL will gather thought leaders and theatre professionals who will facilitate think tanks, solutions dialogues, and affinity spaces for both individuals and organizations, deep diving the concept of creating a culture of care - with the resources we have now.
NEW THIS YEAR:
Pre-summit Spaces of Care on Wednesday (virtual), featuring spaces of affinity and relational engagement to reduce isolation, prioritize conversations around visibility, and establish rapport before engaging in the summit sessions.
The Inaugural PAAL Gala: Caregiver Cabaret (on-site and virtual) honoring Shanta Thake, Chief Artistic Officer at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, and featuring some incredible performances from gifted and notable artists in our field. Summit ticket-holders will receive access to attend and/or view the gala.
The PAAL Summit includes (2) tickets per active PAAL Membership organization.
Industry Classifieds
More Hot Stories For You
November 30, 2022
The Parent Artist Advocacy League for Arts and Media (PAAL) kicks off its fourth annual summit on November 30.
MTI Acquires Licensing Rights for ALICE BY HEART
November 30, 2022
Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) has announced that Alice by Heart has joined the MTI catalogue and will be available for licensing in the early part of 2023 for a limited time only.
Podcast Exclusive: The Theatre Podcast With Alan Seales: Jefferson Mays
November 30, 2022
Jefferson Mays is an actor and a three-time Tony Award nominee for his performances in 'Oslo', 'A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder', and 'I Am My Own Wife' a Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Doug Wright, where he played over 40 different roles and won for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play.
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/27/22
November 29, 2022
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 11/27/2022.
Alchemy Production Group Announces Lauren Tucker and Alex Stone as Partners
November 29, 2022
Carl Pasbjerg and Alchemy Production Group announced that long-time team members Lauren Tucker and Alex Stone will be expanding their roles and are now partners in the firm. Alchemy Production Group is currently represented on Broadway by The Music Man starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster.