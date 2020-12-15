The League of Professional Theatre Women to Present LPTW Gilder/Coigney International Theatre Award Program







The International Committee of The League of Professional Theatre Women will present a week-long virtual presentation of the LPTW Gilder/Coigney International Theatre Award Program (February 16-22, 2021, all at 1:00pm EST) with a 24-hour Countdown beginning on February 15, 2021 at 1:00pm EST on the LPTW's YouTube Channel.

Journey around the world in 24 hours to meet some of the LPTW Gilder/Coigney International Theatre Award Program's winners and nominees. Performances, panels, and conversations from different countries will be streamed in their original language with an introduction in English for each artist and country. These women artists will discuss the impact of theatre in their communities; being on the battlefields of cultural change; and the pandemic and its impact on women artists and their theatre projects. Participants in the 24-hour Countdown will share presentations of their work or a panel discussion.

The following nominees will appear, (schedule of appearances to be announced): Iman Aoun (Palestine), Mihaela Drăgan (Romania), Jaspreet Saund (Canada), Faynia Williams (England), Andrea Tompa (Hungary), Avra Sidiropoulou (Greece), Burbuqe Berisha (Kosovo), Illire Vinca (Kosovo), Zana Hoxha Krasniqi (Kosovo), Dijana Milosevic (Serbia), Grace Gachocha Nanaka (Tanzania), Lupe Gehrenbeck (Venezuela), and Jill Greenhalgh (Wales). KIT Italia and LucidoSottile (Italy) will participate to celebrate the Gilder/Coigney Lifetime Achievement Award Franca Valeri (1920-2020, Italy). Also past Gilder/Coigney Award-winners Odile Gakire Katese (Rwanda), Patricia Ariza (Colombia), and Adelheid Roosen (the Netherlands) have been invited to participate.

In addition to recognizing a particular theatre artist, the LPTW International Committee (Laura Caparrotti, Chair) will present a week-long series of events designed to facilitate the Gilder/Coigney International Theatre Award Program's goals. Events will air on LPTW's YouTube Channel and include panel discussions, interviews and sharing of nominees' work. The program is designed to educate viewers and listeners about the power of theatre-in traditional and innovative forms-to motivate public dialogue about these issues and stimulate action for change. Students of theatre and professional theatre artists will learn about the artists' inspirations, methodologies and techniques, and all audiences will learn that as women everywhere are rising up to demand change, theatre women are especially on the front lines in some of the most dangerous and under-resourced places on Earth.

This program is only possible through the generous support of members, friends of the League and others committed to the mission and activities associated with the LPTW Gilder/Coigney International Theatre Award Program. As a 501(c)3 organization, all gifts and donations are fully tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law. For more information about the LPTW G/C International Theatre Award Program, contact Joan D. Firestone, Program Chair at Internationalaward@theatrewomen.org or visit our website: http://theatrewomen.org/programs/awards/the-gildercoigney-international-theatre-award