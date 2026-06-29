The Entertainment Community Fund Reveals New Board of Trustees Appointments and Leadership Additions

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The Entertainment Community Fund, formerly The Actors Fund, has revealed four new Board members, including one returning member, as well as new appointments to its Western Council and the Actors Fund Home Board of Trustees. Founded in 1882, the Entertainment Community Fund provides support and resources tailored to the specific needs of performing arts and entertainment professionals.

Annette Bening was re-elected as Chair of the Board; she will be joined by a new Vice Chair, Chris Keyser, a longtime member of the Board. “We are proud to welcome this exceptional group of professionals to our Board of Trustees,” said Bening. “Each individual brings deep roots in the entertainment industry and a genuine understanding of what it means to build a life in the arts. Their leadership will be invaluable as we continue to grow our services and deepen our commitment to the entertainment community. I am also thrilled to work even more closely alongside Chris, whose years of dedication to the Fund make him a remarkable partner in his role as Vice Chair.”

Newly elected to the Board of Trustees are Alex Elmaleh, Michael Miller and Michele Mulroney. Kenny Leon rejoins the Board.

The Actors Fund Home, a short-term rehabilitation and long-term care facility for entertainment industry workers, was recently classified as a 501(c)(3) affiliate of the Entertainment Community Fund. The Home welcomes two new Home Board members: Courtney McCormick, Senior Vice President of PSEG, and Tahesha Way, Former Lt. Governor and Secretary of State of New Jersey.

The Western Council, which works to increase financial support and develop fundraising efforts in the Western Region, welcomes five new members: Tripper Clancy, WGA Award-winning film and television screenwriter, producer and creator; Shean England, founder of EMRLD Media, an artist management and media strategy company; Siedah Garrett, Grammy-winning songwriter, producer and two-time Academy Award Nominee; Dawnn Lewis, Emmy-winning actor, singer, producer, philanthropist and voice artist; and Erik Nuri, veteran music industry executive, manager, producer and songwriter.







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