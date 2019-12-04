The Dramatists Guild of America to Host Panel Discussion on Voter Disenfranchisement In Native American Communities
The Dramatists Guild of America is proud to host a panel discussion on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. at 412 West 42nd Street, 3rd Floor, New York, New York.
The Dramatists Guild is preparing for the 2020 election and will be holding a panel discussion on theatrical responses to voter disenfranchisement in Native communities on the evening of December 5th. This event is meant to highlight the tools of voter suppression in order to edify artists and activists in communities across the country.
Cocktail reception to follow.
Rhiana Yazzie, Navajo, Playwright & Founder of New Native Theater (moderator)
Nick Tilsen, Oglala Lakota Nation, President & CEO of NDN Collective
Jerome Joseph Gentes, Lakota/Gros Ventre, Playwright, Composer, Creative Director of Tiger Bear Productions
Muriel Borst Tarrant, Kuna/Rappahannock Nations, Playwright, Director, Human Rights Activist
Dr. Vibrina Coronado, Lumbee Tribe, Consultant, Art Culture Works
Free Admission. Panel will be streamed via Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/731452881
RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nyc-panel-on-voter-disenfranchisement-in-native-communities-tickets-83715299715
For more information about the event or about the Dramatists Guild, contact Jenna Chrisphonte at the Dramatists Guild of America at (212) 398-9366 x20, or jchrisphonte@dramatistsguild.com.