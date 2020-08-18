The Dramatists Guild of America Announces Promotion of Emmanuel Wilson to Managing Director

Emmanuel Wilson joined the staff of the Dramatists Guild in 2017.







The Dramatists Guild of America has announced the promotion of Emmanuel Wilson to Managing Director. In this newly-created role, Wilson will oversee the staff, operations, and systems of the Dramatists Guild.

"Since arriving at the Guild in 2017, Emmanuel has consistently challenged our assumptions about what a 100-year-old organization can do. He has overhauled our databases, streamlined our directories, delivered unprecedented new member benefits, and re-conceived our website as the essential tool for dramatists it has become. His tireless, visionary management has buoyed us through this difficult season, and we look forward to following his lead for years to come," remarked Tina Fallon, the Guild's Executive Director of Creative Affairs.

Guild President Doug Wright says, "As our Director of Membership, Emmanuel Wilson has served the interests of playwrights across the country with heartfelt passion and keen vision. We are delighted that he will be continuing with the Guild in his new, enhanced role as Managing Director. As an organization, we feel lucky to have him."

Emmanuel Wilson joined the staff of the Dramatists Guild in 2017. A playwright, producer, and lifelong resident of New York City, Emmanuel founded the Blue Rose Stage Company at age 18, serving as its artistic director for six years. At TADA! Youth Theater, Emmanuel served as artistic associate and literary manager, commissioning and supporting new works from writers including Stephen Schwartz, Lisa Diana Shapiro, and Eric Rockwell. While at TADA, Emmanuel assisted in organizational and season planning, and produced a playwriting contest and reading series for teens. In 2003, he was selected as a New Generations Future Leader by Theater Communications Group. This multi-year fellowship, designed to "cultivate and strengthen a new generation of future theatre leadership" was supported by the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation and Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.

As Director of Membership, Emmanuel has overseen the expansion of the Guild from 6,500 to over 8,500 members in just three years. He developed new partnerships with Blackboard Plays, EdTA, TCG, and more. More recently, his youth theatre experience has propelled the Guild's support of the #Enough: Plays to End Gun Violence campaign. He currently serves on the Guild's New Media, Membership, Political Engagement, and DEI committees.







