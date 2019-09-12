The Commercial Theater Institute Announces 2019-2020 Season

Tom Viertel, Executive Director of the Commercial Theater Institute (CTI), has announced the 2019 - 2020 season which will include a 14-week in-depth program that explores producing; a three-day intensive introduction to producing; and workshops on specialized topics. CTI is the theater industry's leading training and professional development program and features over 100 of the most distinguished industry professionals as lecturers and panelists including many Tony Award- winning producers.

"Broadway theater is a terrifically exciting world these days. Whether you're interested in exploring producing on the Great White Way or just understanding more about how it's done, the Commercial Theater Institute is a great place to start or continue your education," said Mr. Viertel. "More than 100 working producers, theater owners, general managers, attorneys and marketing executives teach our courses each year exploring every aspect of working on the business side of commercial theater. From cutting edge technology to the everyday decisions that go into making a successful show, CTI can let you in on it all."

"When you look at the record number of CTI alumni who have gone on to become celebrated commercial producers on Broadway and across the country, it just proves that this program offers students a deep dive into what it takes to mount a successful production. From access to industry leaders to unique networking opportunities, CTI gives anyone interested in reaching the next level in theater the confidence to do it," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League.

"This is a very exciting season at CTI with a variety of new one and two-day special workshops available to fledgling producers and interested theater professionals," said Victoria Bailey, TDF's Executive Director. "The core 14-week and three-day weekend programs continue to flourish as more and more folks enter the field. The goal is to help create a new generation of informed theater producers."

For details and schedules of all CTI programs, visit www.commercialtheaterinstitute.com or call 212-586-1109.

2019-2020 PROGRAMS

The Flop House: An Evening of Networking and Discussion

Thursday, October 10, 2019

Come kick off the 39th CTI season at the Flop House! This combo of seminar and networking event will allow you to hear from industry leaders and network with fellow participants. A panel of distinguished producers will talk about the shows that didn't work, the lessons they learned, and how they were able to move forward to later triumphs.

Who Gets What?

Friday, October 25, 2019

As a producer or co-producer on Broadway, you need to know who gets what in terms of fees and royalties. What happens after the money is raised? This half-day course reviews what producers must understand when negotiating deals, including topics like royalty pools, investor incentives, and torchbearer points.

Marketing Seminar

Thursday, November 14 - Friday, November 15, 2019

This two-day course explores all the elements of an integrated marketing plan, including traditional forms of advertising, marketing, and press, in addition to digital advertising, niche marketing, and social media. It offers a state-of-the-art understanding of how to sell a Broadway show. One-day and two-day pricing is available.

The 14-Week Program

Monday, January 27 - Monday, May 4, 2020

(Applications due Wednesday, December 11, 2019)

This discussion-based and interactive course introduces cutting-edge developments in commercial theater, provides a well-rounded understanding of the ins-and-outs of producing, and offers indispensable networking opportunities. Throughout this course, you'll meet some of the most successful producers on Broadway, as well as theater owners, Tony Award-winning creatives, executives from Broadway's top advertising and marketing agencies, and members of the theatrical legal community.

The Development Process

Friday, February 7, 2020

Developing your script is a critical part of the commercial production path. Producers and their creative partners have a variety of tools at their disposal to accomplish this task, and this one-day seminar gives you a step-by-step guide to the process, including union rules, what to expect to accomplish artistically within each developmental option, and how to budget costs. We explore the pros and cons of each kind of developmental step with special emphasis on preparing for NAMT and NYMF.

The Three-Day Intensive

Friday, March 6 - Sunday, March 8, 2020

At the 39th Annual Three-Day Intensive, presentations and panel discussions will be led by some of Broadway's most acclaimed producers, general managers, entertainment attorneys, marketing executives, and press representatives. Learn the ins and outs of the industry through sessions that examine case histories, budgets, sample agreements, and marketing strategies, all with an eye on illuminating the many aspects of an ever-evolving business. The Three-Day includes evening cocktail events where you can network with theater professionals and Broadway's hit-makers as well as fellow early-career producers, allowing you to make the essential connections you'll need moving forward.

Legal Aspects of Producing

Wednesday, April 2 & Thursday, April 2, 2020

The Entertainment Arts and Sports Law Section of the New York State Bar Association, in collaboration with CTI, will host the annual intensive CLE seminar. This will cover the basics from acquiring rights, investor fundamentals, agreements in the not-for-profit world, and international licensing, as well as specific case studies for examples of successes and challenges.

Small Productions

Friday, May 15, 2020

Inspired by feedback received from CTI participants, this course will explore how and where to mount a small commercial production, how to find the resources to make tiny budgets go far, and how to find an audience - perfect for producers, writers, and actors looking to kick-start their careers. CTI has teamed up with Shay Gines of New York Innovative Theatre Foundation to create a full day course that will explore this theatrical world.

The O'Neill Summer Program

Wednesday, July 8 - Friday, July 10, 2020

(Applications due Wednesday, June 10, 2020)

During this three-day, hands-on program, teams develop plans for a selection of plays and musicals at the O'Neill Summer Conferences. Featuring a mixture of talks and breakout sessions with working producers and theater professionals, interaction with writers and directors, and group discussions, the curriculum and setting provide a unique opportunity to interact with the O'Neill's renowned artistic community. The program will be led by Tom Viertel - CTI Executive Director, Tony Award-winning Broadway Producer, and O'Neill Board Chair - along with an all-star faculty from the New York theater community. Admission is limited to 20 participants.







