The Business of Broadway to Present Reading of New Musical L'ART RESTE and K-Musical Producer Workshop

The Business of Broadway will curate six sessions with guest industry professionals focused on sharing knowledge about the current Broadway landscape.

Oct. 19, 2023

In collaboration with Korea Arts Management Service (KAMS),The Business of Broadway will present a reading of the new musical L'art Reste, and the second annual K-Musical Producers Workshop. KAMS is a South Korean government agency dedicated to the development of the Korean Arts industry.

"This marks the second year of our partnership with the KAMS, and it has been an immensely rewarding experience as we continue to learn from each other and foster connections between the U.S. and Korean theatrical markets," said the co-founders of The Business of Broadway. "After traveling to Korea for KAMS' K-Musical Market this summer, we are eager and excited to meet a new cohort of Korean producers and to offer Broadway a glimpse of the new work being developed in Seoul."

Taking place in New York City from October 17-28, this partnership will feature an invite-only reading presentation of L'art Reste, featuring book and lyrics by Hansol Kim with music by Hyesung Moon and Hyeji Chung. This new musical narrates the story of Korean artists Kim Hyangan, Lee Sang, and Kim Whanki, and will be directed by Seonjae Kim with casting by Michael Cassara. The reading is presented by The Business of Broadway on behalf of Korea Arts Management Service and The Hong Company. 

Additionally, for the K-Musical Producers Workshop, The Business of Broadway will curate six sessions with guest industry professionals focused on sharing knowledge about the current Broadway landscape and commercial model with musical theatre producers visiting from Seoul, Korea. Topics will include Creative Musical Development, Broadway Finances, Investments, Unions and Guilds, Building Your Audience, and Marketing. They will also hold a networking event.

Founded in 2006, KAMS aims to enhance the Korean performing and visual arts through international exchange. KAMS offers diverse research, consulting, and educational programs to help Korean artists develop relationships and share in community with their global counterparts.

The Business of Broadway is an educational initiative led by a team of commercial theatre producers: Sammy Lopez, Erica Rotstein, Heather Shields, and Rachel Sussman. Their classes aim to democratize knowledge about how the commercial theatre business operates, providing theatremakers of all kinds with greater agency in their careers. For more information and upcoming classes, visit thebusinessofbroadway.com



