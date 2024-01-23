The Bayless Family Foundation Reveals 2023/2024 Winners of The Stepping Stone Grant and Signal Grants







The Bayless Family Foundation has revealed the 2023/2024 winners of The Stepping Stone Grant and Signal Grants. The recipients of the Stepping Stone Grant, which supports companies at critical moments in their growth by providing $180,000 over the course of three years, are the Definition Theater and TimeLine Theatre Company. The winners of the Signal Grants, which vary in size and are one time payments to organizations that respond to community needs, include the Chicago Children's Theatre and Remy Bumppo Theatre Company. The Bayless Family Foundation will be providing approximately $670,000 total in grants in an ongoing effort to support established Chicago theaters that have a vision for institutional and artistic growth, and to aid its sustainability.

“We are awed by the dedication, creativity and resilience of our city's incredible theater companies,” says Rick Bayless, member of the Bayless Family Foundation Board of Directors. “We couldn't be happier to support these organizations at true ‘Stepping Stone' moments, and we trust that our support will help these organizations thrive in the coming years.”

The two Stepping Stone Grant recipients will be utilizing the funds over the three-year timeframe in varying ways. Definition Theatre will utilize the grant to help lease, equip, and hire staff for an interim performance space in the Hyde Park neighborhood, whereas TimeLine Theatre Company will work to modernize the administrative and financial procedures of the organization while they transition to their new Uptown theater space.

“In essence, the grant aligns with our core values and mission, empowering us to play a pivotal role in shaping a future where Definition Theatre thrives as a dynamic, inclusive, and transformative force within the South Side and beyond,” says Neel McNeill, Executive Director, Definition Theatre. “Through this proof of concept, we will gather valuable insights, build community relationships, and lay the groundwork for the seamless transition to our permanent space. It's a tangible step towards realizing our long-term vision of a vibrant, community-centric cultural institution in Woodlawn."

The Chicago Children's Theatre will receive a one-time $100,000 Signal Grant to expand and deploy their trauma-informed-care program called R.O.A.R. (Residencies of Arts and Resilience) to include a Spanish-language curriculum. Remy Bumppo Theatre Company will also receive a one-time Signal Grant of $50,000 to support and expand the Studio Bumppo professional-development program.

"We are so grateful to the Bayless Family Foundation for supporting Chicago Children's Theatre with a focus on our ROAR programming,” adds Chicago Children's Theatre Founder and Artistic Director Jacqueline Russell.” This initiative started just before the pandemic, leveraging theatre arts with a trauma-informed lens to assist our children and families in navigating intense stressors from poverty and violence, to sheltering-in-place and time away from school. This work is a vital piece of our company's vision moving forward, and this gift will help us take the next steps and expand our reach, utilizing partnerships in piloting bilingual ROAR programs."

To learn more, please visit https://www.baylessfoundation.org/.

ABOUT BAYLESS FAMILY FOUNDATION

Formed in 2017 by Rick and Deann Bayless, the Bayless Family Foundation supports established Chicago theater organizations with a vision for institutional and artistic growth. Since its inception, the Foundation has awarded over $2 million in support of Chicago-area theatre companies with Multi-Year, Capacity Building Stepping Stone Grants and one-time project based Signal Grants.





