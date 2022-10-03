The American Theatre Wing to Launch New Season of Network for Emerging Leaders in the Theatre







The American Theatre Wing has announced a brand-new season of its revamped Network for Emerging Leaders in the Theatre.



The Network for Emerging Leaders in the Theatre provides emerging and developing theatre professionals with advanced education, networking opportunities, and tools for career advancement within a supportive creative community. In an effort to expand The Network's reach nationwide, ATW will host 30-minute conversations between pairs of theatre professionals in comparable roles on Instagram Live. Each pair will discuss their initial exposures to theatre, subsequent paths into the industry, and how they found themselves in their current positions.

The current schedule of upcoming classes is listed below, and additional conversations will be announced shortly.

Upcoming Network Meetings on IG Live

Tuesday, October 11 at 2pm ET - Producing: Non-Profit vs. Commercial



Iyvon E. (Director of Artistic Programs, Signature Theatre) and Cynthia J. Tong (Associate Producer, Tom Kirdahy Productions) will share their experiences leading the development of new works and mounting full productions on and off Broadway, and how their roles differ in the non-profit and commercial sectors.



Tuesday, October 25 at 2pm ET - Theatrical Marketing & Social Media



Quincy Brown (Social Media Manager, RPM) and Sara Robillard (Social Media Strategist, Serino Coyne) will discuss the various methods of reaching new audiences on Broadway, and how their love of social media led them to the ever-changing landscape of communications.



Tuesday, November 8 at 2pm ET - Becoming an Agent



Skyler Gray (The Gersh Agency) and Sheri Talkovsky (Buchwald) will compare their beginnings in the theatre industry and the discovery of their passion for championing and representing new and established artists.

To receive alerts when Network meetings take place, please sign up here. All Network meetings are premiered on Instagram live via the American Theatre Wing's handle, @thewing.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN THEATRE WING



The American Theatre Wing (Heather Hitchens, President and CEO) is a not-for-profit organization, founded on the eve of America's entry into WWI by 7 suffragists and theatre makers who came together to support the nation by harnessing the power of theatre. More than a century later, ATW's vital work continues to be driven by the fundamental belief that theatre is essential to our economic, educational, social, and emotional well-being as a society.

Through a powerful suite of programs that address all aspects of The National Theatre ecology, ATW encourages the discovery of theatre by people of all ages, nurtures talent on stage and off, creates pathways for success for students and young professionals, and encourages the development of the art form itself by recognizing and supporting innovative and excellent work with awards and grants. Building a just, equitable and inclusive American theatre is a guiding principle of all of ATW's work and programs.

ATW's Andrew Lloyd Webber Initiative provides discovery, training, and career launching support to under-served young people. SpringboardNYC provides a bridge from college to career for young actors working to establish themselves on Broadway. Springboard to Design connects underrepresented high school students with the process of theatrical collaboration and the many opportunities and career paths in the field of American theatre design. The digital Masterclass offerings for rising creative professionals provide free access to advice, insight, and training by theatre's top creative professionals. The Network for Emerging Leaders of the Theatre creates a pathway for young aspiring theatre administrators to have successful careers by providing inside information, technical assistance, networking opportunities, and mentoring. ATW incubates innovative theatre throughout the country with the National Theatre Company Grants and through the Jonathan Larson® Grants, which support emerging musical theatre writers with significant unrestricted support. ATW gives students, professionals and audiences alike a virtual backstage pass through the five-time Emmy-nominated "Working in the Theatre" documentary series which illuminates the creative process.

ATW is the founder and co-presenter (with The Broadway League) of the Tony Awards®, and home to the OBIE Awards.

Visit AmericanTheatreWing.org to learn more about the extensive programming and grant opportunities for students, theatre professionals, and audiences. For the latest updates and news, follow the Wing on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.