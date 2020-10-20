The Actors Fund Announces Keith McNutt as Executive Director of The Fund's Western Region

Prior to running their west coast operations, a position McNutt has held since 2006, he served for a decade as head of The Actors Fund’s HIV/AIDS Initiative.







The Actors Fund today announced the promotion of Keith McNutt to Executive Director of The Fund's Western Region.

Prior to running their west coast operations, a position McNutt has held since 2006, he served for a decade as head of The Actors Fund's HIV/AIDS Initiative in their New York office.

"Keith is incredibly committed to the well-being of the communities we serve," said Joseph P. Benincasa, President and CEO of The Actors Fund. "His extensive experience, combined with his creative and caring leadership, has not only strengthened, but also has helped to increase our services for the entertainment industry."

In addition to being named as Executive Director of the Western Region, McNutt was elected to the Actors Fund Housing Development Corporation (AFHDC) Board of Directors, which was established by The Actors Fund to work to provide professionals in the performing arts with access to affordable housing.

In recent years, McNutt has led the charge for the Hollywood Arts Collective, an affordable housing complex for the performing arts and entertainment community. The building, now currently in development by The Actors Fund and Thomas Safran Associates, is slated for a fall 2020 groundbreaking.

McNutt holds a Master of Public Policy from the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University, a Master of Social Work from New York University, and completed the Executive Education Program for Nonprofit Leaders at the Stanford University School of Business. His 2013 report, LA Creates: Supporting the Creative Economy in Los Angeles, was published as an attachment to the 2014 Otis Report on the Creative Economy in California and the Los Angeles Region.







