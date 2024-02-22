Tepper Semester Hosts 2024 Free Workshops For Drama Students Across The Country







Syracuse University Drama's Tepper Semester has opened up a series of free workshops to undergraduate students from any college or university. Workshops include Acting and Scene Study with stage/screen actor Brian McManamon, Directing with director Julie Kramer, Auditioning for the Camera, with tv/Broadway casting director Paul Davis, and Improvisation with actor/writer Ed Herbstman.

The workshops will be held both in person and online April 13th and 14th, 2024. In-person workshops (Improvisation, Acting/Scene Study, Directing) will take place at Syracuse University's Fisher Center in New York City. Audition for the Camera will take place on Zoom. More workshops, including Casting, Musical Theatre Performance, and Playwriting are anticipated to be announced later this year.

Rolling applications will be live from March 1st through April 3rd.

Apply here

About the Tepper Semester

The Tepper Semester is a unique, study-away drama program located in the heart of Manhattan that gives undergraduate students in advanced levels of acting, directing, musical theater, playwriting, casting, design, producing, dramaturgy, stage management, and theater management the opportunity to immerse themselves in a rigorous artistic training program in the culturally rich setting of New York City. Unlike any other university program, Tepper offers internships with professional theatrical companies and artists.

More about Tepper





