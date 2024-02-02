Taylor Louderman's WRITE OUT LOUD is Now Accepting Submissions For its 2024 Contest







Taylor Louderman's Write Out Loud is now accepting submissions for 2024.

Welcome to Write Out Loud, where the magic of storytelling meets the power of music! Are you a budding lyricist or a seasoned composer with a tale to tell through song? Whether you're a musical theater aficionado or your musical stylings span across genres, this songwriting contest is your stage to shine.

From the heartwarming melodies of a Broadway ballad to the foot-tapping rhythms of a pop anthem, we invite you to unleash your creativity and submit your best work. With the opportunity to enter up to two songs, the esteemed panel of judges and adjudicators is eager to discover the next generation of songwriting talent.

Mark your calendars because from January 1, 2024, to February 29, 2024, the spotlight is on you. Get ready to Write Out Loud and let your music tell the story!

Learn more and submit here.

About Write Out Loud

Write Out Loud was created by a group of people that believe strongly in the idea that success and happiness in life is derived from your ability to help others achieve success and happiness. A group of people who believe in the positive effect that musical theatre can have on a persons life. A group of people that understand the impact that a song or lyrics or live performance can have on the people experiencing it.





