Talent Manager ChiChi Anyanwu Launches CHI Talent Management

After the economic effects of the coronavirus crisis left her unemployed, talent manager ChiChi Anyanwu turned adversity into opportunity and launched CHI Talent Management to represent Broadway, film and television artists. With a mission to advise and guide an array of talent in the entertainment industry, Anyanwu empowers her clients to achieve their personal and professional goals through strategic career development and innovative marketing. The company, which launched in March, manages the details of artists' professional lives and Anyanwu serves as her clients' spokeswoman so they can focus on creative productivity.

"Initially I thought about switching careers or going back to school when the pandemic struck, but my clients insisted they still needed me, and I did not want to let them down," said Anyanwu. "I have always been passionate about connecting a diverse arts community and providing opportunities that advance and strengthen artists' careers. Building talent from the ground up is what I want to do, what I love to do and what I am good at. I enable artists to thrive and create, while I manage their business and career matters. This realization led me to take matters into my own hands. Hence, CHI Talent Management was born."

Anyanwu's clients have appeared in theater, television, and film. The actors, dancers, singers and comedians have been on Broadway and in national tours of: Wicked, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and Jesus Christ Superstar. They have been seen in films such as: Otherhood, Standing Up, Falling Down, Boogie, and Vampires vs. the Bronx. Their television credits include: The Deuce, Fosse/Verdon, Power, Gotham, Snowfall, Bull, Madam Secretary, The Code, Alternatino, Godfather of Harlem, Law & Order: SVU, FBI and Wu-Tang: An American Saga.

For more info visit: CHITalentManagement.com.

Photo Credit: Terria Clay







Related Articles View More Industry Stories

More Hot Stories For You