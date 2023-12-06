TYA/USA Will Launch 2024 National Festival and Conference

The event is set to run March 13-15.
Hosted by the Alliance Theatre, the TYA/USA 2024 Festival & Conference will invite theatremakers from across the country to gather for artistic exchange, dialogue, and framing for the future that will motivate us to action.
In this unprecedented and challenging moment in our industry, the 2024 TYA/USA Festival and Conference centers around the theme of POSSIBILITY, as we highlight innovation and creativity in artistic practice, model the expansive opportunities of cross-cultural partnerships across sectors, uplift youth voice, and empower our attendees as changemakers in their communities.
The Festival will showcase a diverse range of 10 live performances, staged readings, and concerts, presented in conjunction with the Woodruff Art Center’s “Toddler Takeover”. Through a mix of keynote conversations, breakout sessions, and affinity group discussions, attendees will engage in dialogue and exchange ideas with colleagues from around the world.
In addition to the full three days of Conference programming, We are thrilled to offer a FREE Pre-Conference event co-hosted by the Alliance Theatre in the afternoon on Tuesday, March 12. See the “Additional Opportunities” tab for more details and the sign-up link.
As of November 2023, at the 2024 TYA/USA Festival & Conference masking is welcome, but not required. Proof of vaccination and/or negative COVID test will not be required.
The Alliance has in place the following safety measures:
Please note that these policies are subject to changes and/or additions as we continue to observe the evolution of COVID-19. Please reach out to info@tyausa.org with any questions regarding our COVID policies.
