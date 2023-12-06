TYA/USA Will Launch 2024 National Festival and Conference

The event is set to run March 13-15.

By: Dec. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/26/23 Photo 1 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/26/23
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 12/3/23 Photo 2 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 12/3/23
Bankruptcy Court Recommends Approving Hal Luftig Company Reorg Plan, With Caveats Photo 3 Bankruptcy Court Recommends Approving Hal Luftig Company Reorg Plan, With Caveats
GUTENBERG! Packs Them In, But Tonys Still Veto Producers' Eligibility Request Photo 4 GUTENBERG! Packs Them In, But Tonys Still Veto Producers' Eligibility Request

TYA/USA Will Launch 2024 National Festival and Conference


Hosted by the Alliance Theatre, the TYA/USA 2024 Festival & Conference will invite theatremakers from across the country to gather for artistic exchange, dialogue, and framing for the future that will motivate us to action.

In this unprecedented and challenging moment in our industry, the 2024 TYA/USA Festival and Conference centers around the theme of POSSIBILITY, as we highlight innovation and creativity in artistic practice, model the expansive opportunities of cross-cultural partnerships across sectors, uplift youth voice, and empower our attendees as changemakers in their communities.

The Festival will showcase a diverse range of 10 live performances, staged readings, and concerts, presented in conjunction with the Woodruff Art Center’s “Toddler Takeover”. Through a mix of keynote conversations, breakout sessions, and affinity group discussions, attendees will engage in dialogue and exchange ideas with colleagues from around the world.

In addition to the full three days of Conference programming, We are thrilled to offer a FREE Pre-Conference event co-hosted by the Alliance Theatre in the afternoon on Tuesday, March 12. See the “Additional Opportunities” tab for more details and the sign-up link.

2024 TYA/USA Festival & Conference COVID-19 Policies

As of November 2023, at the 2024 TYA/USA Festival & Conference masking is welcome, but not required. Proof of vaccination and/or negative COVID test will not be required.

The Alliance has in place the following safety measures:

  • Air Circulation – The Alliance has replaced all HVAC units with HVAC ionization systems, which provide a 99.4% reduction of COVID-19 within 30 minutes. HVAC ionization is more effective than other air-cleaning methods and helps kill other types of viruses, such as the flu, and air pollutants.
  • Sanitizing – There will be enhanced and frequent cleaning of high-traffic surfaces, as well as more hand sanitizing stations across the campus

Please note that these policies are subject to changes and/or additions as we continue to observe the evolution of COVID-19. Please reach out to info@tyausa.org with any questions regarding our COVID policies.





RELATED STORIES - Industry

1
Matt Bogart, Lauren Zakrin & More to Star in THE LAST DAYS OF CLEOPATRA Industry Prese Photo
Matt Bogart, Lauren Zakrin & More to Star in THE LAST DAYS OF CLEOPATRA Industry Presentation

The new musical comedy The Last Days of Cleopatra , penned by acclaimed composer and playwright Charlie Barnett, is set to have an exclusive invite-only industry presentation.

2
Photos: Drama Leagues Gabriel Stelian Shanks, Bevin Ross, and Bonnie Comley Celebrate Iren Photo
Photos: Drama League's Gabriel Stelian Shanks, Bevin Ross, and Bonnie Comley Celebrate Irene Gandy 

Gabriel Stelian Shanks, Bevin Ross, and Bonnie Comley were joined by The Drama League Board, staff, family, and friends to announce major gifts to The Irene Gandy Directing Assistantships.

3
TRW Plays Will Publish Three New Plays From Playwright Abby Rosebrock Photo
TRW Plays Will Publish Three New Plays From Playwright Abby Rosebrock

TRW Plays, the plays publishing division of Theatrical Rights Worldwide, will publish three new plays from playwright Abby Rosebrock: BLUE RIDGE, DIDO OF IDAHO, and SINGLES IN AGRICULTURE. Learn more about the plays here!

4
Eugene ONeill Theatre Center Opens Applications For National Critics Institute P Photo
Eugene O'Neill Theatre Center Opens Applications For National Critics Institute Program

The Eugene O’Neill Theater Center has opened applications for writers and critics for its annual National Critics Institute program. Learn more about how to apply here!

Industry Classifieds

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Broadway Bridges Celebrates Milestone 100,000 Students Video
Broadway Bridges Celebrates Milestone 100,000 Students
Jason Kravits Unpacks SABBATH'S THEATER, Improv and More Video
Jason Kravits Unpacks SABBATH'S THEATER, Improv and More
Videos: Watch Ariana Madix's Best DANCING WITH THE STARS Performances Video
Videos: Watch Ariana Madix's Best DANCING WITH THE STARS Performances
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
WICKED
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
ALADDIN
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO

Recommended For You