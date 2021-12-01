TRU to Present 'Finding Our Way Back To The Off-Broadway We Love And Need'







A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is now into its second year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 80 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts their Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19. These crucial conversations will continue going forward as theater reopens. Ask questions, bring answers, be part of a community - it's an opportunity to network with theater professionals and talk about keeping theater alive during shutdown, and what we are doing now, going forward. To receive the Zoom invitation for future meetings, email TRUnltd@aol.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject header. These gatherings are free for TRU members, non-members are asked to make a tax-deductible donation - or consider joining TRU - to support the organization during these challenging times.

12/3 - (5:00pm) Finding Our Way Back to the Off-Broadway We Love and Need

In the room: producer Cody Lassen (upcoming How I Learned To Drive; Indecent, Spring Awakening revival; producing team of Tootsie, What the Constitution Means to Me, The Band's Visit, Significant Other) and Larry Rogowsky/In Fine Company (Moulin Rouge! Broadway, West End, Australia and N.A. National Tour, Jagged Little Pill Broadway, Australia and N.A. National Tour, Company, Angels in America, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812, M. Butterfly; Off-Broadway: The Other Josh Cohen), and other producers talk about how off-Broadway has changed over the years, and what we have lost and hope to regain. With a focus on the post-COVID show A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet and its developmental path to production and the pandemic detours ... finding a producing model to fit the post-COVID climate ... and the overall need for a development ground for scrappy new works that may not quite fit into the high-stakes world of mainstream commercial theater. CLICK HERE to register and receive a link via email: https://truonline.org/events/the-off-broadway-we-love/.

Videos of past Community Gatherings may be viewed on TRU's YouTube channel at youtube.com/channel/UC43rsChi4fA23dNLeloaF_A/.