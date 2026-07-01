TRU to Host Community Gathering on Succeeding in Secondary Theater Markets

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Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is in its sixth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings, having led over 300 consecutive conversations about aspects of the arts. The series has offered the theater community information, inspiration and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts these gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, originally presented to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of shutdown, and now to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward.

Visit https://truonline.org/events/secondary-markets/ to receive this Friday's Zoom link. These gatherings are a service for the theater community and are offered free for TRU members; non-members may also attend for free, but we ask that non-members help keep us running by buying a $12 ticket, making a donation or joining as a member.

7/3 - Understanding Secondary Markets: How to Succeed in Schools, Colleges and Community Theater. In the room: Larry Little of CPA Theatricals and producer of the Spotlight New Works Fest. Each year, educational and community theaters license hundreds of thousands of productions. Meet a creative producer who has developed 8 new works for those secondary markets, 7 of which have been licensed and published, and two of which have had over 100 productions. Larry's success inspired him to share his knowledge with others and he co-created the Spotlight New Works Fest along with the licensing house of Gitelman and Good to showcase new plays that are a strong fit for the secondary market. He has also become an advisor with Gitelman and Good. Come join us for a conversation about those often-underestimated markets and learn more about this new festival opportunity for playwrights. Visit https://truonline.org/events/secondary-markets/ to register and receive the link.

More information about upcoming dates is available at: truonline.org/tru-community-gathering.

To receive the Zoom invitation for weekly meetings, email TRUnltd@aol.com with “Zoom Me” in the subject header. These gatherings are free for TRU members, non-members are asked to make an optional tax-deductible donation or consider joining TRU at truonline.org/membership to support the organization's ongoing service to the community.

Videos of past Community Gatherings may be viewed on TRU's YouTube channel at youtube.com/channel/UC43rsChi4fA23dNLeloaF_A/. And a podcast series, TRU Talks About Theater, featuring 2023 Community Gathering conversations, is available wherever you get your podcasts; or tune in at ElectraCast: https://electracast.com/'s=Theater+Resources







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