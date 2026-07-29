TRU Community Gathering to Explore Art, Peace, and Collaboration via Zoom

NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. Sign Up

A dependable haven for theater professionals, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is in its sixth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings, having led over 300 consecutive conversations about aspects of the arts. The series has offered the theater community information, inspiration and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts these gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, originally presented to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of shutdown, and now to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward.

Visit https://truonline.org/events/a-collaborative-project-for-peace/ to receive this Friday's Zoom link. These gatherings are a service for the theater community and are offered free for TRU members; non-members may also attend for free, but we ask that non-members help keep us running by buying a $12 ticket, making a donation or joining as a member.

7/31 - The Power of Art, and a Collaborative Project for Peace

In the room: composer Theresa Koon of Tikkun Music and poet Kim Stafford, a former Oregon Poet Laureate. Meet these dedicated artists whose work is inspired by issues of social and environmental concern. In collaboration with filmmaker Ron Bourke, Theresa and Kim have filmed a musicalized poem in and around Oregon based on Kim's "Proclamation for Peace," with the goal of using it as an artistic plea for peace around the planet. Worth noting that Stafford's poem was published in a book with 50 translations thus enabling it to tour around the world, and Theresa addresses how the nuances of each language change the music. We'll touch on other projects they have individually been involved with, and generally look at ways to use art to foster change. Visit https://truonline.org/events/a-collaborative-project-for-peace/ register and receive the link.







Need more Industry Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming