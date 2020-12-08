TRU Announces Networking and Panel - Art and Activism: How Theater Can Open (and Change) Minds







Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) announces their monthly panel Art and Activism: How Theater Can Open (and Change) Minds on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 6pm via Zoom. The Zoom session will open at 6pm for roundtable introductions of attendees, and the program will start at 6:30pm - come prepared with your best 20-second summary of who you are, and what you need. Reserve a spot on the event page athttps://truonline.org/events/art-and-activism/ or by emailing TRUStaff1@gmail.com - you will be put on a list to receive the Zoom link.

Guest speakers include Jane Dubin, chair of the board of directors of Houses on the Moon Theatre Company; Adam Hyndman, associate at Octopus Theatricals, board of Broadway For Racial Justice, co-founder of The Industry Standard Group;

Ludovica Villar-Hauser, founder/artistic director of Parity Productions; actor and activist Dominique Sharpton; and Gayle Waxenberg, co-founder and executive director of NewYorkRep.

From its very roots in ancient classics that often shaped current as well as historic events into life lessons, to Shakespeare's portraits of royal villains and heroes, to the cool-eyed issue plays of Brecht and the agitprop of Odets, theater has always been a political medium. Even when it is not overtly political, theater can be subversively persuasive as it invites us to empathize with characters and dares us to understand human behavior in its full spectrum of moral shades. In a world now in urgent need of greater inclusion, will theater fulfill its potential by bringing a wider range of stories to the stage that show audiences the many faces of "the other" and explore the state of our world in thought-provoking ways?

We offer these events free to TRU members in normal times, and currently include a pay-what-you-can tax-deductible donation option for non-members, to help make up for our current financial losses.







View More Industry Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You