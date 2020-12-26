THE WOMEN OF TOMORROW With Laura Bell Bundy Podcast Releases A Special Holiday Episode







Women of Tomorrow with Laura Bell Bundy, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, has announced a special holiday episode focused on

Socially conscious holiday gift buying

Helping women in need

Raising awareness for charities that have been having a harder time finding resources during the COVID-19 outbreak

Laura Bell Bundy and co-host Shea Carter have a personal conversation and discuss a new approach to holiday spending and the importance of compassion as we enter the holidays during a global pandemic.

Women Of Tomorrow is a musical podcast that explores issues women are facing today, examines the history of those issues and provides solutions for moving forward. Out of the ashes of the 2016 presidential election, came the most powerful women's movement since the 1970's. Women's voices raised in unity to express their fear over losing all they had fought for and their desire for equal rights. #Metoo.

Each episode features a song that sets the stage for our topic such as: Breaking the glass ceiling, 'doing it all,'

Equal pay, unrealistic beauty standards, obsession with social media, domestic violence, pitting ourselves against each other, domain over our own bodies, sexual assault, the new rules of masculinity, motherhood, pregnancy, the mental load and what it means to be 'a good guy.' We cannot set the stage for our future if we don't understand our history. Just two women and one guest working to lower the high cost of equality one song at a time. We may not change your mind, but we will make you think.

The episode is available directly via bpn.fm/wot as well as Apple/iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeart, TuneIn, Deezer, Player.FM, Pocket Cast, Podcast Addict and everywhere else you listen to podcasts.

Laura Bell Bundy is a recording artist, songwriter, director, producer, actress and mother who gave birth naturally without drugs. In recent years, her creative work has been focused on the education and empowerment of women.

Since debuting at age 9 at Radio City Music Hall, Laura Bell Bundy has originated the stage roles of Tina Denmark in Ruthless (Outer Critics/ Drama Desk Nominations), Amber in Broadway's Hairspray, Elle Woods in Legally Blonde The Musical (Tony Nomination), played Glinda in Wicked and recently received an Ovation nomination for her role of Charity in Reprise 2.0's 'Sweet Charity.' She's starred and appeared in over 100 hundred episodes of Television including roles on Perfect Harmony, Good Behavior, American Gods, How I Met Your Mother, The Guest Book, Angie Tribeca, Idiotsitter, Hart of Dixie, Fuller House, Documentary Now, AJ & The Queen, and Anger Management, where she was not paid equally to male co-stars. Films include Dream Girls, Jumanji, Life With Mikey, Adventures of Huck Finn, After The Reality, and the award winning Beauty Mark among others.

LBB has toured in concert worldwide since 2010. She's penned hundreds of songs as an EMI/Sony songwriter (2009-2016) including her Universal Records album, Achin' & Shakin' which debuted on Billboard's Top 5 Country Music Chart, and has a gold record in Norway. She was nominated for CMT Breakout Video for Giddy On Up. Her Big Machine album "Another Piece Of Me" received rave reviews in 2015 with all four music videos written, directed, & produced by Bundy. Her music has been featured in several video games including Just Dance 3, Just Dance Now, and Guitar Hero. LBB developed "Mashville" for Netflix as creator, composer and lyricist.

Her upcoming album 'Women Of Tomorrow' delves into issues facing women today thru song and is being released through ONErpm... and is a soundtrack to the women's movement.