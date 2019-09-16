T-MOBILE Becomes Exclusive Presenting Sponsor Of TDF's CREATE NEW YORK Community Engagement Program

TDF, the not for profit organization bringing the power to the performing arts to everyone announced that T-MOBILE will be this year's exclusive presenting sponsor of TDF's CREATE NEW YORK (CNY) Community Engagement Program. T-Mobile has given a gift of $25,000 to support the program for the 2019-20 fiscal year.

Currently, CREATE NEW YORK is partnering with The Dream Center Harlem in Manhattan; Arts East New York in Brooklyn and THE POINT in the South Bronx. As part of this new partnership, T-Mobile's flagship store on 6th Avenue and 46th Street in Manhattan will serve as a gathering place for CREATE NEW YORK groups when they come to the theatre district to attend performances of Broadway shows.

"We're so excited to be supporting TDF this year," said Terry Hayes, senior vice president, Northeast Retail, T-Mobile. "At T-Mobile, we believe that diversity is powerful, and we're proud to be a part of TDF's vibrant community here in New York City that helps ensure the unique culture and talents of live performance are accessible to everyone."

"We're grateful for this generous support from T-Mobile," said Victoria Bailey, executive director, TDF. "This new funding helps us to expand and enrich the program as we seek to grow and move into more neighborhoods across the five boroughs."

CREATE NEW YORK is a multi-year partnership between TDF and community centers throughout New York City which seeks to build audiences for theatre and dance; using these art forms as a way to promote change in individuals, their neighborhoods and ultimately, the city. TDF partners with community centers to engage adults who have traditionally attended little to no live theatre or dance performances. Groups of approximately 15 individuals connected with the community centers complete a 3-year cycle with increasing autonomy every year. Group participants select 4 performing arts events to attend annually from the multitude of offerings throughout NYC whose themes, aesthetics, or artists directly relate back to their shared interests and vision for their community. Over post-show meals the groups discuss their experience and its relevance in a social atmosphere at a variety of neighborhood or community spaces.

At the end of every program year, each group creates a community-based project inspired by their theatrical experiences that will directly benefit their community at large (such as art installations and workshops that promote self-reflection, empowerment and healing). The project, which is open to the public at no charge, is an investment by the group in their neighborhood and will aspire to positively impact and engage the community.

"Create New York has made professional theatre accessible to my diverse and theatrically under-served community," said Luis Reyes Cardenas, co- artistic director, THE POINT Community Development Corporation. "The performances experienced through the program have opened up the conversation on topics we wouldn't normally talk about."

"I love to learn and I have seen what an organization like TDF is doing for the arts," said Elizabeth P., a program participant from the South Bronx. "They try to reach more poor communities - and I don't just mean poor economically, but also spiritually. Arts can reach deep into our souls."







