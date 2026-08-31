Submissions Open For The Movement x Black List Ladder Commission

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The Movement x The Black List are teaming up again for the third year of The Movement x Black List Ladder commission where the selected artist will receive a $10,000 award and year long residency through The Ladder.

The Black List is a platform dedicated to nurturing written storytelling and empowering writers to maximize their professional potential. First established in 2005 as an annual survey of Hollywood's most-liked unproduced screenplays, the Black List has since grown into a comprehensive resource for the creative industries. As a haven for artistic experimentation, community building and big, bold, vibrant work by artists of color, a partnership between The Movement and The Black List was a no brainer.

Proposals are being accepted for new work by generative artists (i.e. artists from any discipline that create new works for the stage) exploring herculean ideas, exploding the theatrical form and who are unafraid to re-imagine what theater can be and who it is for. Proposals/ideas must be brand new (i.e. never written or workshopped) and center complex stories about communities of color that are bold, risky and unapologetic.

The selected artist will receive a $10,000 commissioning award as well as funding and development support for a year through The Movement’s Ladder Series (new work development program). Support includes monthly meetings with The Movement’s artistic team, a workshop and public staged reading.

Learn more and submit here.

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