Stage Write Gives Educators Virtual Stage For Teaching Theatre Online







In a time when so many teachers and educators are forced to find a way to teach theatre online Stage Write Software has released access to its Virtual Stage for use by educators and students to allow for virtual learning from now to the end of the school year at no charge.

The software has a unique feature by which users can share a Virtual Stage and work together at the same time, even if in different locations. It is already being used by over 50,000 theatres worldwide to plan and design theatrical productions of all sizes. "This virtual feature," says creator Jeff Whiting, "actually makes it the perfect tool for teachers and students to meet and work while in-person learning is not possible."

The company has developed a curriculum for educators to teach acting through techniques and exercises designed to be used on The Virtual Stage. The curriculum is free to educators and in order to allow access to the Virtual Stage to all students, Stage Write is giving away an unlimited number of seats to each school from now to the end of the school year.

The online curriculum covers everything from improvisation exercises, acting technique, scene work and introduces The Dear Evan Hansen Staging Challenge.

"Teachers have been doing so much to find creative ways to teach theatre online and we want to give them something in return," says Whiting. "We're thrilled to share the Virtual Stage with educators and students so they can continue learning even when meeting in-person is not possible."

The company has offered each school the opportunity for an unlimited number of students to enjoy the app from now to the end of the school year and offers the software and the online curriculum free of charge.

Educators can sign up here:

https://www.stagewritesoftware.com/curriculum